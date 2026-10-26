Omosehin Tasks Insurers to Contribute Towards Bridging Infrastructural  Deficit

Ebere Nwoji

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, has urged insurance managers to contribute their quota towards bridging infrastructural deficit in Nigeria through sustainable risk management and local capital participation.

Omosehin said insurers could do this through pool funds,infrastructure bonds and tailored risk guarantees which would position them as enablers of national development.

Omosehin spoke at the 2026 National Insurance Brokers’ Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

While pledging NAICOM’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that encourages product innovation, capital growth, and market expansion, Omosehin said he expected NCRIB and its members to lead from the front by building strategic alliances across the banking, energy, manufacturing, and public infrastructure sectors.

“I urge us all to view this conference as an opportunity to move beyond discussions and develop practical recommendations that will strengthen the brokerage profession, advance the implementation of NIIRA 2025 and position insurance as a more effective instrument for infrastructure financing and national development.

“Let us work together to build an industry that commands public trust, delivers value to policyholders and contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic aspirations”, he stated.

At this year’s conference which has the theme “Insurance: Infrastructure Financing & National Development Agenda” , Omosehin stated that as Nigeria advances toward sustainable economic renewal and a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the imperative for long-term domestic capital formation and robust risk management mechanisms had never been clearer.

Informing the insurance brokers of their critical role in this regard, the insurance Commissioner said brokers occupy a central and indispensable position within the Nigerian insurance ecosystem.

According to him, as trusted risk advisors, intermediaries, and advocates for policyholders, brokers generate a significant portion of the total premium volume in insurance market.