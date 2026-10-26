Stakeholders Saeek Expanded Financial Inclusion

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Government, financial services and technology stakeholders have examined ways to expand financial inclusion and improve access to digital financial services for underserved communities in Nigeria.

The discussion took place in Ibadan, Oyo State, at TechConnect 6.0, an industry engagement organised by digital payments company, Interswitch to discuss the development of financial infrastructure and the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The event with the theme, “Built for What’s Next: Designing Adaptive Financial Infrastructure for a Dynamic Market,” brought together participants from the public and private sectors to examine how technology, shared infrastructure and collaboration could support businesses and widen economic participation.

The Managing Director of Ilorin Innovation Hub, Temi Kolawole, while delivering the keynote remarks, highlighted the need for infrastructure and solutions that support innovation, business expansion and sustainable economic development.

His address focused on the role of technology and collaboration in helping businesses respond to changing market conditions and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

The Vice President, Business Innovation and Growth at Interswitch, Tyoyila Aga, on his part, said businesses need more than new technologies to respond effectively to changing customer expectations and market demands.

The conversations also underscored the role of sustained collaboration in translating technological innovation into practical solutions that address real business and societal needs.