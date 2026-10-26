Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Supports PenCom

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, has thrown it’s support behind the National Pension Commission (PenCom) as it hosts the inaugural National Pension Week from Monday, 26 to Friday, 30 October 2026.

The Pension week which has the theme “Building a Ssecured Future together’, aims to deepen public understanding of pensions, promote financial inclusion, encourage retirement planning and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s pension system.

According to the National Pension Commission, ( PenCom) , the organiser, the five-day initiative will engage different segments of society through youth engagement; SME engagement and fair; Retiree fair; National Pension Summit and media briefing; creating opportunities for conversations around pension inclusion, retirement security and the future of Nigeria’s pension industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Olumide Oyetan, said: “We commend PenCom on the introduction of National Pension Week and its commitment to deepening pension awareness and inclusion across Nigeria. We believe that when people plan confidently for the future, they are better positioned to pursue opportunities, navigate life’s transitions and achieve meaningful growth.”

He said building that future begins with understanding the importance of pensions, planning early and taking deliberate action.