  • Monday, 26th October, 2026

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Supports PenCom

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, has thrown it’s support behind  the National Pension Commission (PenCom) as it hosts the inaugural National Pension Week from Monday, 26 to Friday, 30 October 2026.

The Pension week which has the theme “Building a Ssecured Future together’, aims to deepen public understanding of pensions, promote financial inclusion, encourage retirement planning and strengthen confidence in Nigeria’s pension system.

According to the National Pension Commission, ( PenCom) ,  the organiser, the five-day initiative will engage different segments of society through youth engagement; SME engagement and fair; Retiree fair; National Pension Summit and media briefing; creating opportunities for conversations around pension inclusion, retirement security and the future of Nigeria’s pension industry.

Speaking on the initiative,  Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers,  Olumide Oyetan, said: “We commend PenCom on the introduction of National Pension Week and its commitment to deepening pension awareness and inclusion across Nigeria. We believe that when people plan confidently for the future, they are better positioned to pursue opportunities, navigate life’s transitions and achieve meaningful growth.”

He said building that future begins with understanding the importance of pensions, planning early and taking deliberate action.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.