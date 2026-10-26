HYT Consulting, TTS Nigeria Programme Advance Women’s Employability Through Practical Workforce Devt

Leading human capital development and outsourcing firm, HYT Consulting, has successfully concluded a five-day Employability Bootcamp, equipping 30 young women with practical, job ready competencies for sales roles in Nigeria’s financial services industry (FSI) and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors.

Held from October 5 to 9, 2026 at HYT Consulting’s training facility in Lagos, the bootcamp formed part of the pilot cohort of the Talent Technology Service (TTS) Nigeria Programme.

The consortium initiative is led by Tech4Dev, in partnership with Univelcity, Semicolon and the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), with support from the Mastercard Foundation.

The TTS Nigeria Programme aims to train 30,000 Nigerian women aged 18–35 and connect at least 25,000 to dignified employment opportunities in technology, technology-enabled and technology-adjacent roles, including business process outsourcing (BPO) and related sectors.

To support this objective, HYT Consulting, in collaboration with Semicolon, co-designed and delivered a practical, competency-based training programme. Drawing on its industry insights and recruitment expertise, HYT structured the five-day experience around the practical skills and professional competencies required in the workplace.

The training moved beyond theory to prepare participants for the demands of employment and help them contribute meaningfully to employers from day one.

Speaking on the firm’s approach and its contribution to the programme, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HYT Consulting, Folusho Odegbaike, said: “At HYTConsulting, our work is centred on closing the gap between the talent young people possess and the competencies required to succeed in the workplace. We were pleased to bring our training and recruitment expertise to the TTS Nigeria Programme.

“Employability goes beyond securing a job; it is about preparing people to perform, contribute to business objectives and build sustainable careers. Ultimately, we want employers to have access to capable, work-ready talent, while helping young people build the skills and confidence to succeed professionally.”

She added that investing in women’s employability is also an investment in the strength and productivity of the wider workforce.

“When young women have access to the skills and opportunities they need to participate meaningfully in the economy, the benefits extend beyond individual careers. Businesses gain access to a broader pool of capable talent, families and communities benefit from greater economic participation, and the country strengthens its human capital base. For us, preparing these women for employment is part of the wider work of building a more inclusive, capable and productive workforce.”

For the TTS Nigeria Programme, the focus on young women reflects the importance of expanding access to formal employment and supporting more inclusive economic participation.

By building relevant skills and strengthening pathways into work, the programme is helping develop a talent pipeline that responds to employers’ needs while creating opportunities for women to participate more fully in Nigeria’s economy.

Head of Communications, TTS Nigeria Programme, Oluwatoyin Ashipa, said: “The TTS Nigeria Programme is focused on building the skills and pathways that enable young Nigerian women to access dignified employment and participate meaningfully in the economy. This bootcamp demonstrates the value of working with industry partners to translate training into practical, workplace-relevant competencies. By connecting skills development with real employment pathways, we are helping young women prepare for opportunities while supporting businesses with a stronger pipeline of talent.”

Senior Learning Manager at TTS Nigeria Programme, Simisola Aluko, said: “Building an inclusive workforce means ensuring young women have the skills, preparation and employment pathways to participate meaningfully in the economy. Through the TTS Nigeria Programme, we are working to connect skills development with dignified, formal employment opportunities in the BPO and allied sectors. Partnerships with specialist training providers such as HYT Consulting are vital to translating our competency-based approach into practical opportunities for young women and helping make the pathways into formal employment more accessible.”

At the heart of HYT Consulting’s work is the recognition that closing the employability gap requires more than academic qualifications alone.

Through its Employability Bootcamps, recruitment and placement services, the firm equips young talent with the practical competencies employers need, strengthening the connection between workforce readiness, business performance and Nigeria’s broader human capital development goals.

The completion of this pilot cohort marks a step towards translating workforce development objectives into practical outcomes: a group of young women better prepared to meet employers’ needs and pursue meaningful careers.