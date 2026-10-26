Anambra Student Wins 2026 National Head Girl Competition

Jane-Frances Chiamaka Gabriel of Queen of the Rosary College Onitsha has emerged champion of the 2026 National Head Girl Competition, organised by the Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN Global).

She won a cash prize of ₦1 million and a brand-new laptop at the grand finale held on Tuesday, October 13, at Alliance Française in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Jane-Frances, who represented her school in the competition, clinched the top prize with an innovation that uses plantable pencils made from recycled paper to teach children about climate change.

Her victory followed a multi-stage selection process that saw her advance from an initial pool of applicants to the top 16 contestants, then the top eight, before securing a place among the final three. Her progression earned her an all-expenses-paid trip to Lagos, which she undertook alongside the school’s principal, Reverend Sister Maria Chijioke Nwankwo, for the grand finale.

At the final, Jane-Frances competed against some of Nigeria’s most promising young female student leaders while presenting her innovation as a practical way to introduce environmental awareness to children while encouraging sustainable habits from an early age.

The competition concluded with Fetuga Ameerah of the International School, University of Lagos, taking second place, while Oritsematosan Jackson of Royal Family Academy, Abuja, finished third.

Organised by WILAN Global, the National Head Girl Competition is an innovation and leadership platform for head girls across Nigeria. It provides participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their leadership abilities, develop innovative solutions to real-world challenges and showcase their capacity to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Speaking on the school’s achievement, the school’s principal, Rev. Sr. Maria Chijioke Nwankwo, said the victory reflected the school’s sustained commitment to preparing young girls for leadership, entrepreneurship and the future of work.

“Wins like this are not entirely new to QRC. At QRC, we take entrepreneurship education and digital skills training seriously because we believe that girls must be equipped not just to participate in the future economy but to shape it,” she said.

The principal also acknowledged the contributions of teachers and the school’s proprietor, Archbishop Valerian Maduka Okeke, whose support continues to strengthen the school’s commitment to nurturing confident and socially responsible young leaders.

For Gabriel, the victory provided an opportunity to put her creativity to practical use and demonstrate how young people can contribute to addressing challenges in their communities.

“I am incredibly excited and grateful for this opportunity from WILAN Global. I am also deeply grateful to my entrepreneurship education coach and mentor, Mr John Onuigbo, who has helped me understand what is possible and encouraged me to turn my ideas into solutions that can make an impact,” she said.