FG Disburses N38.93bn to 166 Public Tertiary Institutions 

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federal Government has disbursed N38.93 billion to 166 public tertiary institutions nationwide under the Needs Assessment Revitalisation Fund.

The disbursement covers 79 universities, 46 polytechnics and 41 colleges of education to support approved projects aimed at addressing infrastructure gaps and improving teaching and learning facilities across the institutions.

The university component accounts for N28.5 billion for 79 institutions, while 46 polytechnics have allocations totalling N5.8 billion.

The 41 colleges of education are allocated N4.7 billion, a statement by the Federal Ministry of Finance explained Sunday.

According to the statenent signed by the Head of Media, Efe Ovuakporie, the intervention forms part of the Federal Government’s efforts to address the needs of public universities and support the implementation of agreed measures under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The funds are expected to enable beneficiary institutions to commence or advance approved projects addressing critical infrastructure and other identified institutional needs, with the overall objective of strengthening the quality of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The disbursement underscores the importance of effective coordination between the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Federal Ministry of Education and beneficiary institutions in ensuring that approved public funding translates into tangible improvements in educational infrastructure and institutional capacity.

For further information on the beneficiary institutions and their respective allocations, members of the public are advised to visit the official website of the Federal Ministry of Finance, the statement said.