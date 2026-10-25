Soldiers Kill 15 Terrorists in Borno Air Strike

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised 15 terrorists in a precision air strike north-west of Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army said the terrorists were neutralised during an operation conducted at about 11:50 pm on October 23, 2026.

The Acting Military Information Officer of the North-east Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

Goni said the operation followed credible intelligence and confirmed sightings of terrorist movements in the Pulka area.

The statement read, “The Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), has recorded another operational success with the neutralisation of 15 terrorists in a precision air strike north-west of Pulka in Gwoza LGA of Borno State.

“The operation was conducted at about 11:50 p.m. on 23 October 2026, following credible intelligence and confirmed sightings of terrorist movements in the general area of Pulka.”

According to Goni, the air strike was followed by ground operations to exploit the area and consolidate the operational gains.

He said the engagement demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven targeting and coordinated military action in disrupting terrorist movements and degrading their operational capabilities.

“It also reflects the unwavering commitment of Operation HADIN KAI to denying terrorist groups freedom of action and preventing them from threatening communities within the theatre,” he added.

Goni said the operation formed part of the sustained offensive operations by troops, supported by intelligence gathering and the coordinated deployment of available military capabilities.

“Through these efforts, the Theatre Command continues to maintain pressure on terrorist elements, disrupt their activities and strengthen the security environment across the North East,” he stated.

He assured the public that Operation Hadin Kai remained committed to defeating terrorism and insurgency, protecting law-abiding citizens and creating conditions for the restoration of normalcy and socio-economic activities in affected communities.

“The Theatre Command reassures the public that troops will sustain the momentum of ongoing operations with vigilance, determination and professionalism,” he said.

Goni urged members of the public to continue cooperating with security agencies by providing timely and credible information about suspicious movements and activities.

“The continued partnership between the military and the civilian population remains essential to consolidating operational gains and achieving lasting peace and security across the North East,” he said.