Ebola: Lagos Upgrades Isolation Centre, Targets 24-Hour Test Results

The Lagos State Government has intensified preparedness against Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) following the confirmation of an index case in Abuja, upgrading its isolation centre and targeting laboratory test results within 24 hours.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a statement, saying Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had directed relevant agencies to maintain a high level of alertness and preparedness.

Abayomi said Lagos was treating the situation as a priority because of the constant movement of people between Lagos and Abuja.

He said the state’s Emergency Operations Centre had been working ahead of the confirmed case, with teams conducting simulation exercises to ensure responders understood their roles.

According to him, the state’s isolation centre has been upgraded, while additional capacity is being developed. Training for health workers in public and private facilities is also ongoing, with emphasis on infection prevention and control.

The commissioner said the state was establishing a clear pathway for laboratory testing, targeting results within 24 hours.

“Our isolation centre has been upgraded, and additional capacity is ongoing,” Abayomi said.

“We are defining a clear pathway from sample to result, targeting results within 24 hours.”

He added that a dedicated Ebola Research Committee was reviewing the latest evidence on treatments and vaccines to guide decisions.

Abayomi said the state was also refining screening at airports and other points of entry in collaboration with federal partners.

He noted that disease surveillance was being digitally enhanced on SHIP to improve the detection, tracing and real-time response to suspected cases.

The commissioner urged residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water and avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of anyone who was ill.

He advised anyone experiencing fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, or who suspected exposure to the virus, not to self-medicate but to call health authorities before visiting a health facility.

Abayomi also urged health workers to maintain a high index of suspicion, ask patients about their travel history and use personal protective equipment.

Residents were advised to report suspected cases or exposure through the Lagos State emergency numbers, 112 and 767, or the Directorate of Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health on 0802 316 9485.

He urged residents to remain calm, stay alert and rely on official information from the Lagos State Ministry of Health.