Okpebholo Threatens to Sign Death Warrant of Condemned Kidnappers, Cultists If …

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State yesterday said he would not hesitate to sign the death of the four convicted Vegetable Market kidnappers if they did not appeal against the judgment within the stipulated time.

He said even if they appealed they were just postponing what would still come on them.

Speaking during a fellowship at God’s People Worldwide Prayer Ministry, while reviewing his administration’s efforts to curb kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in Edo State, said insecurity was one of the biggest worries he met on assuming office.

Okpebholo said that he raised the state of the roads and the security situation with President Bola Tinubu at their meeting who he said give him the approval to resolve the issues.

The governor said that when the gunmen struck at the Vegetable Market in Benin City, he called the President, who asked if he could handle it, and he said he could.

“I called the Commissioner of Police and told him I wanted these guys arrested, because I already have an approval from God, and they were caught within that time.

“They are already sentenced to death, and I pray they don’t appeal the judgment. Even when they appeal the judgment, they are only delaying time. If within the days stipulated, they don’t appeal, I will execute,” he said.

An Edo State Special Criminal Court on September 29 2026 sentenced four defendants to death for the abduction of a woman at the Vegetable Market along Airport Road, Benin City.

The governor said that before he began the campaign against kidnapping and cultism, he met prominent traditional rulers across the state to warn them against interceding for anyone involved in the crimes.

He recalled many strange incidents linked to spiritual forces after his administration pulled down a building associated with a cult group: “A black bird died in my office when I demolished their building. A vulture also died in my bed while contesting for governorship,” he said.

Founder of God’s People Worldwide Prayer Ministry, Apostle Ehijele Umuahia, during the event urged church members to vote for the governor and his preferred candidates in the 2027 elections.

Citing Proverbs 29:2, he told the congregation that prayer for the governor should go together with active participation in the electoral process. Christians, he said, should come out in large numbers to vote.

Umuahia described Governor Okpebholo as a humble man whose commitment to the things of God predates his time as governor. He said he has known him for over 15 years, from the days of the late Chief Tony Anenih.

“Whenever Chief Tony Anenih came to visit me, he was one of those who accompanied him. That was how we came to know each other,” he said.