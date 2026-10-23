  • Thursday, 22nd October, 2026

Ndidi Scores First Goal of New Europa League Season, Dessers Fires Brace

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago
LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City gestures during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on May 3, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 3: Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City gestures during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Southampton FC at The King Power Stadium on May 3, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images)

Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, scored his first goal this season against Crystal Palace last night as his Turkish side Besiktas earned a hard-fought point in an entertaining four-goal thriller.

And it was the former Leicester City midfielder Ndidi who coasted from the midfield past the Palace defence with nobody tracking him before he found the net for the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League league phase clash.

Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta powered in a brilliant 55th-minute strike from an angle after pouncing on a misplaced pass in the Besiktas defence after Yeremy Pino had cancelled out Ndidi’s opener for the Turkish side.

However, Benin Republic’s Junior Olaitan found the net from outside the area in the 73rd minute to deny Palace the victory their performance deserved.

Palace started strongly against a Besiktas side which made nine changes from a weekend defeat by Trabzonspor and the visitors thought they had the lead in the sixth minute when Mateta finished off a superb move but the French striker was ruled to be offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Elsewhere, Ndidi’s Super Eagles national teammate, Cyril Dessers, scored twice to help Greek side Panathinaikos defeat hosts Kairat Almaty 5-1 in a Europa Conference League game.

Panathinaikos top the table with six points from two games.

Dessers scored from penalty spot in the 24th minute to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. He went on to complete his brace with a goal in the 48th minute to make it 3-0. He was substituted in the 56th minute.

RESULTS 

Europa League

A’Amenia 0-4 Az Alkmaar

D’Zagreb 2-4 Nijmegen

Ferencvaros 4-1 Torrense

Juventus 2-2 Rennes

Poznan 1-1 Sunderland 

OFI Crete 0-2 Leverkusen 

Royale. 4-0 H Beer Sheva

Celje  2-2. Salzburg 

Conference League

K’Almaty 1-5 Panathinaikos 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.