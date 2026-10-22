FG, States, Agencies Rally Nigerians in Early Fight against Ebola

• Keyamo puts 44 contacts on ‘no-fly’ list

•Atiku demands accountability on N10bn preparedness fund

Emmanuel Addeh, Olawale Ajimotokan, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Ayodeji Ake in Lagos





The federal government, state governments, the National Assembly and public health institutions yesterday intensified efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola in Nigeria, mobilising health workers, strengthening disease surveillance and urging Nigerians to adopt precautionary measures following confirmation of an imported case in Abuja.

The response came as the Senate and House of Representatives called for the immediate release of emergency funds to strengthen the country’s preparedness, while the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) stepped up regional surveillance and coordination.

Besides, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) urged persons suspected of infection to stay away from congregational prayers pending medical assessment.

In the same vein, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has demanded accountability for the N10 billion reportedly approved for Ebola preparedness, questioning how much had been released and how the money had been spent.

Health authorities have identified 44 contacts linked to the confirmed case and are tracing them for monitoring and appropriate medical intervention, as public health officials warn that early detection, contact tracing and strict infection prevention measures are critical to preventing further transmission.

Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday convened its first Incident Management Meeting following the official declaration of the outbreak, bringing together its leadership and key partners to coordinate response activities.

The development has prompted heightened vigilance across states, with Niger State placing public and private health facilities on alert and directing them to report suspected cases immediately.

Medical experts have also urged Nigerians to avoid unnecessary physical contact, practise regular handwashing and seek prompt medical attention if they develop symptoms or suspect exposure.

FG Assures Nigerians of Containment Strategies

The Presidential Task Force on Ebola Preparedness, Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats yesterday evening assured Nigerians it can handle Ebola disease recently discovered in the country.

Chairman of the Task Force and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said this while speaking to newsmen after the group’s emergency meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila said the Task Force has been working behind the scenes since it was inaugurated in June this year adding that this informed why it was easy to detect the index case discovered yesterday.

“It’s very important to note this. Since the issue of Ebola came up in June, there have been about 44, 000 flights in and out of Nigeria. So, it’s because of what the Ministry of Health, the task force and all the agencies have been doing. All hands have been on deck.

“The passenger with the disease showed no symptoms, which came four days after the woman got into Abuja, and it was the identification process and the protocols that were put in place that enabled the quick identification. That also speaks to the country’s capacity and ability to deal with this disease as best as we can,” he added.

He assured Nigerians that the Task Force would strengthen whatever needed strengthening, the protocols, and ensure more rigorous enforcement moving forward.

“The Task Force is on top of it. NCDC is on top of it; everyone is on deck. We must build community trust and avoid panic, but it’s also important to state clearly that this is a collaborative effort between the government and the people,” he stated.

Also speaking, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said Nigeria has competent health authorities, including private hospital operators and agencies, Immigration, Aviation, Interior, and subnational actors, who have put surveillance systems in place across the country, ready to respond.

“We have been conducting contact tracing diligently and isolating those contacts of the index imported case in this country. We will continue to do that, and we want to reassure Nigerians that the federal government, alongside its technical partners, the World Health Organisation, the Africa Centre for Disease Control, and our own Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, have activated the incident management system across the various pillars.

“They are working day and night diligently, and our hospital capabilities are also activated, such that we can aim to contain this case, as has been the case in other countries, but we will not relent. Our population should respect public health directives.

“Most of our states have adequate response plans. We have the resources, and we’re mobilising those capabilities. And we’re also confident that if we continue on this path, we should be able to dent this outbreak,” he stated.

He further urged citizens to avoid misinformation while combating the virus.

“The key also for the population is to avoid spreading misinformation or baseless rumours, which can cause unnecessary panic. The Task Force leadership has met. WHO and Africa CDC are working closely with the team.

“In addition to our exceptional public health physicians who had successfully tamed this virus in 2014, and had contributed to other countries, we are confident that if we continue in this direction, we will emerge from this crisis in a much stronger place,” Pate assured.

Senate Demands Immediate Release of Emergency Funds

The Senate yesterday called on the federal government to release emergency funds from the Service Wide Vote to strengthen Nigeria’s disease surveillance and response system, following confirmation of the Ebola case in Abuja.

The upper chamber, however, rejected a proposal for relevant Senate committees to visit major international entry points to assess the country’s preparedness, after Senate President Godswill Akpabio questioned the necessity of the exercise and raised concerns about exposing lawmakers to possible infection.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Francis Faduyile, representing Ondo South, who called for mandatory health screening at international airports, seaports and designated land borders to prevent the spread of Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases.

Faduyile, a professor of medicine, warned that Nigeria could not afford to take chances with its public health infrastructure, particularly as the strain responsible for the outbreak had no approved vaccine.

He urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, NCDC and Port Health Services to enforce compulsory screening for international arrivals, including health declaration forms, temperature checks and symptom assessments.

He also advocated enhanced screening for travellers who had visited or transited through affected areas within the preceding 21 days, irrespective of their nationality or country of departure.

The senator called for the provision of trained port health officers, thermal scanners, personal protective equipment and properly equipped isolation rooms at entry points, while urging the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria and the Nigeria Immigration Service to ensure that adequate personnel and facilities were available.

He further recommended the establishment of functional isolation and treatment centres in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside stronger contact tracing and surveillance mechanisms.

Faduyile also called for a review of the Quarantine Act of 1926 to bring the legislation in line with contemporary public health realities and the International Health Regulations.

He proposed that Senate committees on Health, Primary Healthcare, Development and Disease Control, Aviation, Interior, and Appropriations visit major entry points and submit a report within four weeks.

However, Akpabio opposed the proposed visits, questioning whether lawmakers needed to travel to the entry points when the immediate priority was to strengthen the agencies responsible for disease surveillance and control.

The Senate President subsequently put the proposal to a vote, with the majority of lawmakers rejecting the visits while retaining support for measures to strengthen the country’s response.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South, stressed the need to strengthen Nigeria’s health system to protect citizens against Ebola and other epidemic-prone diseases.

Senator Sadiq Umar, representing Kwara North, called for the deployment of appropriate technology to improve contact tracing, while Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central, urged the federal government to release emergency resources without waiting for previously approved budgetary allocations to become available.

Senator Tahir Monguno, representing Borno North, also supported calls to amend the Quarantine Act.

House Seeks Strategic Action

The House of Representatives has called on the federal government to immediately mobilise public and private health agencies across the country and place them on high alert following a reported Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case involving a woman who arrived in Abuja from Uganda.

The call followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogah on October 21, 2026 seeking stronger preventive and emergency medical measures to curb the spread of the disease in Nigeria.

Ogah expressed concern over the reported case which he said was confirmed on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 involving a woman who arrived from Uganda and tested positive for the virus in Abuja.

The lawmakers noted that Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and potentially fatal infectious disease that requires prompt detection, effective infection prevention and control measures and coordinated public health interventions to prevent transmission and save lives.

They warned that delays in identifying suspected cases, conducting appropriate laboratory investigations, isolating confirmed cases, tracing contacts and providing timely medical care could increase the risk of transmission and place additional pressure on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The House further expressed concern that inadequate public awareness, insufficient infection prevention and control supplies, gaps in healthcare workers’ preparedness and limited emergency response capacity could undermine efforts to prevent and contain the outbreak.

It emphasised the critical roles of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the NCDC, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, state ministries of health, port health authorities and other relevant stakeholders in strengthening the country’s epidemic preparedness and response mechanisms.

The lawmaker also acknowledged the importance of collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other relevant international and regional public health institutions to ensure that Nigeria’s preventive and emergency response measures are guided by current scientific evidence and international health regulations.

Consequently, the House resolved to mandate the federal government to immediately mobilise all relevant private, state and federal health agencies and place them on high alert to contain the disease.

It also urged the federal government, through the Ministry of Finance, to urgently release all outstanding appropriated funds to relevant health agencies to enable them to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

In another resolution, the lawmakers urged the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the NCDC to immediately assess the funding expected to be released in order to strengthen Nigeria’s preparedness and response capacity against the disease, in line with current epidemiological evidence and public health guidance.

Atiku Demands Accountability for N10bn Fund

Former Vice President Atiku has demanded a detailed account of the N10 billion approved for Ebola preparedness, alleging that Nigeria’s response to the confirmed case has exposed gaps in surveillance, emergency funding and the protection of healthcare workers.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council, Atiku called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to disclose how much of the announced funding had been released, the dates of disbursement, contracts awarded, beneficiaries and items delivered.

“Ebola is a grave public health threat. Nigerians deserve urgent action, competent leadership and the truth,” he said. “Where is the money? Publish the amount actually disbursed, the dates of payment, every contract awarded, every recipient and every item delivered,” Atiku added.

He argued that announcing emergency funding was insufficient without verifiable evidence of disbursement and utilisation, calling for a formal audit to establish how the money had been spent.

The former vice president also questioned the timeline of the reported case, alleging that the patient arrived in Nigeria on October 5, developed symptoms on October 7 and sought treatment at a private hospital on October 11, while the government publicly confirmed the case on October 20.

He demanded explanations about the handling of the 44 contacts reportedly associated with the case and alleged that private healthcare workers lacked adequate protective equipment.

Atiku also questioned the leadership structure of the response, recalling that Tinubu announced a Presidential Task Force chaired by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, in June.

He maintained that medical experts, including epidemiologists, doctors and public health professionals, should lead the technical response, with the authority and resources required to manage the outbreak.

The former vice president further alleged that the Minister of Health’s planned press conference was intended to discourage Nigerians from attending campaign rallies and participating in voting. He warned that the outbreak could worsen economic pressures if the response disrupted movement, livelihoods and commercial activities.

WAHO, NCDC Step Up Surveillance

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has intensified regional disease surveillance and coordination among West African countries following the confirmation of the imported Ebola case in Abuja, amid concerns about possible cross-border transmission.

The ECOWAS health institution disclosed that Nigerian authorities confirmed the case on October 20, involving a woman who had recently arrived from Uganda.

According to WAHO, the patient developed symptoms on October 7 and received treatment at a private health facility in Abuja on October 11, before laboratory tests confirmed the infection on October 20.

The organisation said it was monitoring the situation in collaboration with the NCDC, national health authorities and regional epidemiological surveillance mechanisms.

As part of the response, WAHO yesterday held a briefing with directors of the National Public Health Institutes of ECOWAS member states to reinforce regional vigilance and coordination.

It stressed that early detection, prompt notification of suspected cases, effective epidemiological surveillance and coordination among health services were critical to containing epidemic-prone diseases.

The organisation advised the public to wash their hands frequently with soap and clean water or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

It also urged Nigerians to avoid direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of sick or deceased persons, as well as contaminated clothing, bedding and personal belongings.

WAHO warned against handling the bodies of people who died from suspected causes, recommending that safe and dignified burials be conducted by trained teams.

It further advised against handling or consuming bushmeat and cautioned against contact with sick or dead animals, including bats and primates, urging people to ensure that meat was thoroughly cooked.

People experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola, including sudden fever, severe fatigue, body aches, vomiting, diarrhoea or bleeding, were advised to contact or seek assistance from a health facility immediately.

WAHO also urged travellers to avoid non-essential journeys to affected areas and comply with official health guidance where travel was unavoidable.

Warning against misinformation during public health emergencies, the organisation urged Nigerians to rely on official sources and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working with the health ministries of ECOWAS member states and technical and financial partners to strengthen regional health security.

The organisation said its specialised Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control, based in Abuja, would continue monitoring developments and sharing relevant information in coordination with the appropriate health authorities.

Besides, the NCDC yesterday convened its first Incident Management Meeting following the official declaration of the outbreak in Nigeria.

The meeting brought together the agency’s leadership and key partners to align response efforts as the Incident Action Plan was being finalised.

NCDC teams were also conducting case management and response activities, with emphasis on enhanced surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, and coordinated risk communication.

The measures are intended to strengthen the detection and management of suspected cases, identify people who may have been exposed to the virus and limit potential transmission. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to a timely, coordinated and evidence-based response, stressing the importance of collaboration among stakeholders.

WHO Urges Nigeria, Others to Strengthen Measures

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has advised countries in Africa to strengthen control measures, including case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control. This followed reported import of Ebola into Nigeria’s federal capital territory, Abuja.

WHO said it was working closely with, “partners and health authorities to strengthen control measures, including case investigation, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, and provision of essential supplies including personal protective equipment for health workers.

In a statement, the organisation urged all countries in the region to sustain a high level of readiness as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to evolve.

“Kenya has reported nine cases linked to an imported case in recent weeks. Countries should maintain strong disease surveillance and rapid alert investigation, ensure laboratories can safely test suspected cases, keep rapid response and clinical teams ready for immediate activation, reinforce infection prevention and control in both public and private health facilities, and pre-position essential supplies, while actively engaging with communities.

“They should also heighten monitoring at points of entry, with response plans in place. Sustained readiness is essential to detect cases early, prevent onward transmission and protect health workers and communities.

“WHO advises against any restriction of travel to, or trade with, affected countries, and continues to closely monitor and, where necessary, verify travel and trade measures in relation to this event.

“WHO risk assessment is being regularly reassessed, to incorporate the latest developments related to this event.”

NSCIA Bars Suspected Ebola Carriers from Prayers

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged persons suspected of Ebola infection to refrain from attending congregational prayers pending medical assessment, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The council, under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, made the call in a public health advisory issued yesterday following the reported laboratory confirmation of an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory.

In the advisory signed by the NSCIA Secretary General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the council urged Muslims to comply with medical guidance and prioritise the preservation of life.

It called on chief imams, Islamic scholars, state councils for Islamic affairs and Muslim organisations to intensify public awareness through Friday sermons, religious gatherings and community engagements.

The council also advised anyone experiencing symptoms associated with Ebola, particularly following possible exposure, to seek prompt medical attention and avoid close contact with others while awaiting professional guidance.

It warned that Ebola could spread through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected persons who had developed symptoms, contaminated materials or the bodies of people who had died from the disease.

The NSCIA identified fever, severe headache, weakness, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in some cases, unexplained bleeding as symptoms requiring attention.

It urged Nigerians to wash their hands regularly, avoid contact with suspected cases and promptly report suspected infections to the appropriate health authorities.

The council also called on the federal and state governments to strengthen disease surveillance, contact tracing, public enlightenment and healthcare facility preparedness, while ensuring adequate protection for health workers and timely dissemination of accurate information.

Emphasising the religious basis for the measures, the NSCIA said the preservation of life, known in Islamic jurisprudence as Hifz al-Nafs, was one of the fundamental objectives of Islamic law.

It referenced Qur’an 2:195, which cautions against throwing oneself into destruction, and recalled the Prophet Muhammad’s guidance on precautions during infectious disease outbreaks.

The council urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to refrain from stigmatising affected individuals and their families.

It reaffirmed its readiness to mobilise mosques, Islamic organisations and community leaders nationwide to support public health education and disease prevention.

The NSCIA urged Nigerians to remain calm and act responsibly, stressing that faith, prayer and appropriate medical care were complementary in responding to public health emergencies.

Expert Urges Nigerians to Avoid Physical Contact

President of the Academy of Medical Sciences, Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, yesterday urged Nigerians to avoid handshakes and hugs, maintain strict personal hygiene and promptly report suspected cases to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Ashiru made the call during an interview with Arise News, where he described the situation as serious but manageable, stressing that public awareness, early detection and strict adherence to infection prevention measures would be critical to containing the threat.

He recalled Nigeria’s successful response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Lagos, saying the country could draw on that experience to prevent further transmission.

“It can be managed. And the way we manage this depends on how we respond to this situation,” he said. “We successfully managed this in 2014 when there was an index case in Lagos, and it was critically managed and contained,” he added.

Ashiru said the circumstances surrounding the current infection, including whether it occurred during transit or originated from Uganda, remained unclear. “Right now, we have one case confirmed in Abuja. Whether in transit or from Uganda, we don’t know,” he said.

He explained that Ebola differed from COVID-19 because it was not airborne and was primarily transmitted through direct contact with the blood and other bodily fluids of an infected person.

“In the case of Ebola, the difference between Ebola and COVID-19 is that Ebola is not airborne, whereas COVID-19 is airborne,” he said.

He identified contact with the bodily fluids or secretions of an infected person, particularly after symptoms developed, as a major route of transmission. “The major way you can get it is by contacting the body fluid or secretions of somebody showing the signs of Ebola,” he said.

The medical expert advised Nigerians to suspend customary greetings involving physical contact, including handshakes and hugs, while preventive measures were strengthened.

“This is a time for Nigerians, as the Academy of Medical Sciences has stressed, to refrain from shaking hands and hugging,” he said.

The expert urged public and private hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities to strengthen surveillance and remain alert to patients presenting with symptoms suggestive of Ebola.

He said healthcare providers must act promptly when they encounter a patient with fever or other symptoms that raise suspicion of infection.

“The private clinics must be on high alert in terms of once you recognise a case with fever or you suspect it, you have to be proactive in suspecting such cases,” he said.

Ashiru particularly cautioned health workers about the risks associated with removing personal protective equipment after attending to suspected or confirmed cases.

Niger Ramps Up Surveillance

The Niger State Government has placed public health organisations across the state on heightened alert following confirmation of the Ebola case in Abuja.

The government said the measures were precautionary and intended to strengthen surveillance, early detection and rapid response capacity, particularly because of the frequent movement of people and volume of trade between Niger State and neighbouring Abuja.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Murtala Bagana, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Minna yesterday, reassuring residents that no Ebola case had been detected in the state.

He said the state government was collaborating with the NCDC, the World Health Organisation and other international partners to strengthen preparedness and ensure a coordinated response.

According to him, public and private health facilities across the state had been directed to report any suspected case immediately.

Bagana said Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers and response teams had been deployed to strengthen contact tracing, clinical assessment and safe referral protocols.

He added that infection prevention and control measures had been reinforced across health centres to protect frontline workers and patients.

The commissioner appealed to residents to remain calm, avoid panic and observe basic hygiene, particularly frequent handwashing with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

He also advised residents to avoid direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of anyone exhibiting symptoms and warned against spreading unverified rumours or stigmatising individuals being assessed by public health officials.

Bagana stressed that living in or travelling to Niger State did not, in itself, constitute exposure to the virus.

He advised anyone exhibiting symptoms or suspecting possible exposure to isolate themselves and contact public health authorities through designated emergency hotlines before visiting a medical facility.

The state government said the heightened alert was intended to ensure that suspected infections could be identified promptly and referred for appropriate medical assessment, while surveillance and response systems remained on standby.