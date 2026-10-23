LA 2028 Olympics: Chelle Unleashes 31 ‘Home Boys’ Against DR Congo

Head Coach Éric Chelle has invited a total of 31 players to the camp of the U23 National Team, Olympic Eagles, as the countdown begins for next month’s U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the U23 National Team of Democratic Republic of Congo.

On the roster are four goalkeepers, nine defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards.

Both countries will do battle in the first leg of the fixture inside the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Friday, 13th November, with the return leg at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Tuesday, 17th November.

The winner over two legs of the fixture will reach the final round of the qualifying phase for the U23 AFCON to be held in Egypt next year, at which Africa’s representatives at the Los Angeles Olympic Men’s Football Tournament will emerge.

Nigeria, winners of Olympic football gold (Atlanta 1996), silver (Beijing 2008) and bronze (Rio de Janeiro 2016), have not participated in the Men’s Football Tournament of the Olympics in the past 10 years.

The Olympic Eagles drew a bye into this second round, while DR Congo edged Mauritania over two legs to set up a date with Nigeria.

All the invited players are to report at the AM2PM Hotel, Ijebu-Ode on Sunday, 25th October.

LIST OF INVITED PLAYERS:

Goalkeepers: Chinemerem Olughu (Nasarawa United); Clinton Andy (Rivers United); Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting Lagos); Michael Atata (Ikorodu City)

Defenders:Gift Subi (Warri Wolves); Hillary Zion (Sporting Lagos); Emmanuel Utake (Rivers United); Chibueze Oputa (Rangers Int’l); Marvelous Freedom (Ikorodu City); Kenneth Igboke (Rangers Int’l); Odinaka Alfred (Nasarawa United); Emmanuel Ochobi (Rivers United); Aliu Sugau (Barau FC)

Midfielders:Freeman Wuchirwe (Bendel Insurance); Victor Samuel (Sporting Lagos); Umar Mohammed (Nasarawa United); Lucky Oraro (Warri Wolves); Aderemi Adeoye (Ikorodu City); Sani Shuaibu (Warri Wolves); Muhammad Salihu (Sporting Lagos); Jude Eventus (Warri Wolves)

Forwards:Junior Ikechukwu (Ikorodu City), Timothy Zechariah (Rivers United), Williams Wonah (Enyimba FC), Ayoola Olaniyan (Sporting Lagos), Chijioke Samuel (Enyimba FC), Jofrank Joshua (Nasarawa United); Chimobi Igwilo (Rangers Int’l); Alex Oweifaleya (Bendel Insurance); Abdulmuiz Adeleke (Sporting Supreme); Habila Simon (Wikki Tourists)