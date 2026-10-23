CFFL and The Uprise Join Forces to Elevate Nigerian Flag Football and Create New Pathways for Athletes

CFFL Uprise Season 4 kicks off Sunday, 1st November, with nine teams, eleven weeks of matchdays.

CFFL, the home of competitive flag football in Nigeria, today announced UPRISE as the official partner of its upcoming season, which will be known as CFFL Uprise Season 4. The partnership marks an important milestone in the league’s development, reflecting a shared ambition to elevate the standard of flag football in Nigeria, expand opportunities for emerging talent and strengthen the foundations for the sport’s long-term growth.

Season 4 begins on Sunday, 1st November 2026,. Nine teams will compete across eleven weeks of Sunday action, in a season built to take the league’s presentation, player development and audience reach to a new level.

“The future of flag and American football in Africa will not be defined by talent alone, but by our ability to build the institutions, platforms and opportunities that allow that talent to flourish. Nigeria has the athletes, the ambition and the energy to become a driving force in the sport’s development. Through our partnership with CFFL, The Uprise is investing in that potential and helping lay the foundations for a more competitive, visible and sustainable flag football ecosystem.” Osi Umenyiora, Two-times Super Bowl Champion and Founder of The Uprise.

The Uprise partnership will help CFFL raise the standard across the whole league. Fans can expect premium season content, a dedicated stats page, a new CFFL website and consistent highlights on the YouTube channel, alongside a weekly programme of highlight clips and Player of the Week, Play of the Week and Team of the Week features that put the league’s athletes at the centre of the story.

“Season 4 is about raising the bar for everyone in this league: our teams, our players and our fans. With The Uprise alongside us, we can give Nigerian flag football the platform and presentation it deserves, and give our athletes the stage to show what they can do.” Ized Uanikhehi, Media and Communications, CFFL

The announcement comes at a moment of rapid momentum for the sport. Flag football is low-contact, inclusive and Olympic-recognised, with its debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, and is one of the world’s fastest-growing sports. With over 60 percent of Africa’s population under 25, CFFL sees an enormous pool of talent, passion and leadership potential waiting to be unlocked, and Season 4 is designed to open the door wider.

CFFL Uprise Season 4 at a Glance

● Season start: Sunday, 1st November 2026

● Format: Nine teams, eleven weeks, matches every Sunday

● Season partner: THE UPRISE

● Coverage: Matches recorded, edited and released on YouTube and TikTok, with daily highlights across CFFL’s social channels

● New for Season 4: Stats page, new website.

About CFFL

CFFL is a working flag football league in Lagos, Nigeria, built on the belief that sport can build community and create opportunity for young people. Guided by its mission of Empowering Teams, Elevating Players and Expanding the Game, the league has engaged over 500 young athletes through its programmes and outreach events, and its players have contributed to Nigeria’s success at the 2025 IFAF African Flag Football Championship. CFFL is a platform for talent development, employment creation across coaching, refereeing and content, and school and community integration. Learn more at www.cffl.africa.