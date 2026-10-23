Nigeria Wins Bid to Host 2028 ITTF Africa Championships

Nigeria’s organisation savvy and experience were considered as 23 of the 38 delegates at the annual general meeting (AGM) of ITTF Africa held in Tangier, Morocco, voted in favour of the West Africa nation ahead of Tunisia as the host of the continent’s elite tournament, ITTF Africa Championships.

After announcing its hosts for continental tournaments in 2027 and 2028, the selection of host for the continental bouquet tournament, Africa Championships was fiercely contested by Nigeria and Tunisia.

The delegates later agreed to go into voting to decide the eventual host and 31 delegates were physically present while seven proxies were certified to cast votes.

After the votes, Nigeria was supported by the delegates with 23 of the 38 certified voters cast their vote for the West Africa nation ahead of Tunisia who garnered 15 votes to concede the hosting right to Nigeria.

Other hosts decided at the AGM include Libya (Cup), Algeria (Championships), Botswana (Youth) and Nigeria (Para) for 2027 while the host for 2028 event include, Nigeria (Championships), Rwanda (Youth) and Egypt (Para). The host of the Cup in 2028 is yet to be decided.

For the President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Adesoji Tayo, the confidence reposed on Nigeria by the delegates was overwhelming, while promising to deliver a world-class tournament in the city of Lagos.

“We want to thank all the delegates for putting their trust in Nigeria to host a befitting tournament in 2028 as well as the African Para Championships in 2027. As an experienced organisers of major table tennis tournaments in the world, we are poised to deliver a seamless event that continues to attract more people to Nigeria. The city of Lagos will again witness the best of table tennis and we assure all our visitors that Nigeria will be the place to be in 2028,” he said.