Konga Announces Nigeria’s Biggest Retail Event

Konga, Nigeria’s e-commerce company is set to unveil the 2026 edition of its legendary Yakata sales festival, a month-long shopping phenomenon that has evolved from a mere discount event into a critical economic intervention for millions of Nigerian households.

“This is not a marketing gimmick; it is economic practicality at scale. This year’s event has been teased to begin from November 1st, industry watchers

anticipate that Konga Yakata 2026 will raise the bar yet again. Expect deeper discounts, expanded product categories even at Konga retail stores, enhanced payment flexibility through KongaPay, and same-day delivery powered by KongaNow,” the e-commerce company said in a statement.

According to the statement, for shoppers, this is more than an opportunity to save; it is a chance to invest in household stability. For small and medium sellers on Konga’s marketplace, it is a platform to reach millions of customers. For Nigeria, it is a proven mechanism for stimulating commerce and easing the burden on families.