Moniepoint MFB Wins SME Microfinance Bank of the Year 

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank (MFB) has been named SME Microfinance Bank of the Year for the third consecutive year at the 14th BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

Co-founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, also won SME Finance Transformation Leader of the Year at the ceremony.

The awards follow a year of scale for the bank. According to Moniepoint’s 2025 Year in Review, its microfinance bank disbursed over N1 trillion in credit to thousands of small businesses, whose transaction value grew by more than 36 per cent on average after they accessed credit. Moniepoint uses alternative data such as transaction histories, business patterns and payment behaviour to assess creditworthiness.

Senior Vice President, Distribution Network Sales at Moniepoint, Ezekiel Sanni, who represented the Co-Founder/Group CEO at the event, said the recognition would reinforce the bank’s commitment to the small business segment.

“We are honoured to be named SME Microfinance Bank of the Year. Small businesses are the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and this award strengthens our commitment to give them the credit, payments and tools they need to scale. We will keep expanding access to credit and investing in the network that serves them, so that more businesses across the country can build with confidence,” Sanni said.