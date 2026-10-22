  • Thursday, 22nd October, 2026

Foundation Signs Global Online Safety Alliance in Moscow

Business | 4 seconds ago

Ndukwe Kalu Foundation (NKF) that is promoting online safety in Nigeria, has signed an agreement with the Joint Global Alliance for the Online Safety Initiative. The international initiative convened by the Russian government, brings together leading stakeholders from across the world to advance online safety and strengthen child protection in the digital environment.

The signing ceremony took place at Gorky Park, Moscow, on 9 October 2026, alongside activities bringing together international stakeholders committed to developing collaborative approaches to making the internet safer for users across countries.

The Executive Director of the Ndukwe Kalu Foundation (NKF), Agbenu Erica Okibe, signed behalf of the foundation.

Okibe’s participation represents an important step in NKF’s growing international engagement on child online protection, digital safety and internet governance.

NKF is a Special Purpose Vehicle established by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the organisation responsible for managing Nigeria’s .ng country-code Top-Level Domain.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.