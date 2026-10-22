Foundation Signs Global Online Safety Alliance in Moscow

Ndukwe Kalu Foundation (NKF) that is promoting online safety in Nigeria, has signed an agreement with the Joint Global Alliance for the Online Safety Initiative. The international initiative convened by the Russian government, brings together leading stakeholders from across the world to advance online safety and strengthen child protection in the digital environment.

The signing ceremony took place at Gorky Park, Moscow, on 9 October 2026, alongside activities bringing together international stakeholders committed to developing collaborative approaches to making the internet safer for users across countries.

The Executive Director of the Ndukwe Kalu Foundation (NKF), Agbenu Erica Okibe, signed behalf of the foundation.

Okibe’s participation represents an important step in NKF’s growing international engagement on child online protection, digital safety and internet governance.

NKF is a Special Purpose Vehicle established by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the organisation responsible for managing Nigeria’s .ng country-code Top-Level Domain.