NCC Insists on Strengthening Compliance for SIM-enabled Devices

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), further to its earlier announcement on strengthening type approval compliance for SIM-enabled devices in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment in ensuring full compliance of the process.

The commission, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, called on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs), importers, distributors, dealers and retailers, to maintain statutory and regulatory obligations under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, the Type Approval Regulations 2024 and the Type Approval Business Rules 2024.

In the statement, NCC reminded all stakeholders involved in the manufacture, importation, supply and sale of SIM-enabled devices, of their compliance requirements on Type Approval, Device Verification, Existing Stock, and New Imports.

NCC warned that all device models intended for importation, assembly and distribution or sale in Nigeria must have obtained the required NCC Type Approval, adding that the requirement is outlined in Section 132 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and Regulation 4 in the Type Approval Regulations 2024.

NCC also warned that OEMs, ODMs, importers and other responsible suppliers must ensure that the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) information of individual devices is submitted through the approved compliance process for verification before sale and distribution.

NCC said distributors, dealers and retailers should confirm that devices already held in stock meet the applicable Type Approval and device verification requirements, working with their suppliers to resolve any outstanding compliance issues.