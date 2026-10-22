Dantsoho: Cyber Attacks Pose Growing Threat to African Ports, Trade

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho has called for stronger cybersecurity measures, regional intelligence sharing and common digital standards across African ports to thwart the growing threat of cyberattacks to port operations, international trade and economic stability.

Speaking at the African Ports Conference in Casablanca, Morocco, Dantsoho cited cyber incidents involving South Africa’s Transnet, the Port of Nagoya in Japan and DP World terminals in Australia as examples of how attacks on digital infrastructure could disrupt port operations and international commerce.

Dantsoho, who is also the President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), warned that the increasing adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in port operations could expose African countries to significant economic disruptions if cybersecurity is not treated as an integral part of maritime security.

He said cyberattacks on port infrastructure were no longer merely information technology problems but threats capable of interrupting trade, disrupting cargo movement and undermining the reliability of maritime supply chains.

“In July 2021, a cyberattack on Transnet forced South Africa’s container terminals to declare force majeure. In 2023, cyber incidents disrupted the Port of Nagoya and DP World terminals across Australia for days. These were not merely IT problems. They were interruptions to trade,” he said.

He stressed that the digital transformation of African ports must be accompanied by adequate security arrangements to protect operational systems, cargo information, revenue collection and the exchange of data among port stakeholders.

According to him, although artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and decision-making, cybersecurity remains fundamental to ensuring that ports can continue to function during attempts to compromise their systems.

“AI can help a port work more intelligently, but cybersecurity protects its ability to work at all,” Dantsoho said.

Dantsoho who is the Vice President of International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) African Reguon, warned that the growing interconnection of port systems, government agencies, shipping companies, terminal operators and other service providers could create vulnerabilities if appropriate safeguards were not implemented.

Dantsoho particularly cautioned against allowing digital platforms designed to simplify trade procedures to become single points of failure capable of disrupting entire port communities.

“A single window must not become a single point of failure,” he said.

He outlined five principles for strengthening cybersecurity at Nigerian ports, including integrating cyber protection into broader port security arrangements, separating operational technology from administrative networks, establishing security requirements for connected partners, testing recovery systems and training personnel to identify and report threats.

He said cybersecurity should be treated with the same seriousness as physical port security, with measures aligned with relevant International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) requirements and International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

“Treat cybersecurity as part of port security, alongside physical security and relevant ISPS and IMO requirements,” he said.

The NPA boss also called for a clear separation between operational systems and administrative networks to reduce the risk of an attack on one system spreading to critical port infrastructure.

He urged port authorities to ensure that terminal operators, technology providers and other connected partners complied with agreed cybersecurity standards.

“Require connected partners to meet agreed security standards,” he said, adding that ports must prepare tested backups, rehearse recovery procedures and establish practical alternatives for maintaining operations when digital systems fail.

Dantsoho emphasised that having a written recovery plan was insufficient without evidence that it could work under real operating conditions.

“A recovery plan is not proven because it exists. It is proven because it works,” he said.

He further identified human capacity as an important component of cybersecurity, noting that port employees must be equipped to recognise suspicious activities, report threats and respond appropriately to security incidents.

The NPA managing director said the success of digital transformation would depend not only on acquiring technology but also on developing the expertise and institutional discipline required to operate and protect it.

Beyond cybersecurity, Dantsoho said artificial intelligence could help African ports address longstanding operational challenges, including vessel waiting times, cargo delays, inefficient truck movements, revenue leakages and unexpected equipment failures.

He argued that the value of a smart port should be measured by the improvements it delivers to port users and national economies rather than the volume of technology deployed.

“A smart African port is not defined by how much technology it buys. It is defined by the performance it delivers. How quickly are vessels served? How long does cargo remain? What does it cost to move a container? Are systems reliable, and is revenue properly accounted for? These are the measures that give meaning to innovation,” he said.

On revenue assurance, he said AI could compare cargo declarations, actual cargo movements and applicable charges to identify inconsistencies for investigation without unnecessarily obstructing legitimate trade.

“The technology could also support targeted cargo-risk assessments, identify unusual vessel behaviour and facilitate predictive maintenance by detecting equipment deterioration before failures disrupt port operations,” he said.

However, he cautioned port authorities against adopting technology without clearly defined objectives and measurable outcomes.

Highlighting Nigeria’s experience, Dantsoho said the country was laying the foundations for more intelligent port operations through investments in digital coordination, infrastructure modernisation and improved traffic management.