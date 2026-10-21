Tinubu, Awolowo’s Family Mourn as Afenifere Leader, Pa Fasoranti, Dies at 100

• President describes elder statesman as an icon and beacon of principle

•Says Nigeria will sorely miss his voice of wisdom, moral authority, and fatherly counsel

•Aiyedatiwa, Falae, Sanwo-Olu, Bamidele grieve

Deji Elumoye, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Fidelis David in Akure





President Bola Tinubu and the Chief Obafemi Awolowo family, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who died at the age of 100.

Tinubu, in a tribute, praised the late patriarch and elder statesman as a principled icon and one of the Awolowo progressive family’s last great titans.

According to him, Nigeria will sorely miss Pa Fasoranti’s voice of wisdom, moral authority, and fatherly counsel.

Tinubu, in the 13-paragraph release, stated, “I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, our father, patriarch, elder statesman, and foremost Afenifere leader, who died at the glorious age of 100.

“On behalf of the federal government and the people of Nigeria, I commiserate with the Fasoranti family, the good people of Akure Kingdom, the government and people of Ondo State and South-west Nigeria, and the entire Afenifere family.

“Pa Fasoranti was an icon, a beacon of principle, and one of the last great titans of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive family.

“His life, spanning a century, was a lesson in integrity, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba people and the unity and progress of Nigeria.”

The president added, “From his days as an educationist and principal, to his stewardship as Commissioner for Finance in the old Western Region, and later as the leader of Afenifere, Baba never wavered in his belief in true federalism, social justice, and a Nigeria that works for all.

“Baba made immense contributions to this country and, at the risk of his life, fought for the democracy we enjoy today.

“Pa Fasoranti distinguished himself in every respect: in his disciplined, Spartan way of life, his belief in principles, and his commitment to noble causes.”

Tinubu said, “Our nation will sorely miss his voice of wisdom, moral authority, and fatherly counsel, especially now, when we need his guidance most.

“I recall Baba’s centenary on May 11 this year, when we celebrated not just longevity, but a legacy of honour. He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

“I also recall his prayers and counsel when I came to his residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of my decision to contest the presidency. Pa Fasoranti told me I would be President in his lifetime, and God answered his prayer.”

Tinubu stated, “I had hoped Papa would also be around with us for my second term to witness the full dawn of economic growth and prosperity in the land.

“But we must thank God for Pa Fasoranti’s long life of service, grace and fulfilment.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all who mourn him and grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Aiyedatiwa, Falae Hail Afenifere Leader as ‘One-in-a-Thousand-Years Man’

Fasoranti, who turned 100 years in May, died peacefully in his sleep at his residence, yesterday, October 20, according to his eldest son and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti.

Taiwo said the family had been looking forward to celebrating his father’s 101st birthday but had accepted his death as the will of God, describing his century-long life as one worthy of celebration rather than mourning.

He stated, “Baba passed on this evening around 4pm peacefully in his room, in his bed. Baba was 100 years old. He turned 100 in May, and we were all looking forward to his 101st birthday, but God knows best.

“I don’t count it as mourning, but I count it as a time to celebrate his longevity and his influence and impact in the lives of Nigerians, especially Yoruba people.”

He described his late father as a man of few words whose wisdom, firmness, and calm disposition left an enduring impression on those around him.

“My day starts with seeing him in the morning and seeing him when I get back from the office. No matter how late it is, he will still be up waiting for me to come in,” he said, recalling the close relationship they shared until his father’s death.

Fasoranti’s Passing is End of Awolowo’s Political Era, Late Sage’s Family Declares

The Awolowo family mourned the death of Fasoranti, describing his passing as the end of a remarkable era in the political history of Awolowo’s Titans, the Yoruba nation, and Nigeria.

The head of the Awolowo family and Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, made the assertion in a condolence statement issued yesterday.

Dosumu described Fasoranti as one of the last surviving titans of the political tradition established by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, stating that his commitment to the ideals of the late sage remained steadfast throughout his life.

Dosumu stated, “The passing of Chief Reuben Fasaranti at the venerable age of 100 marks the end of a remarkable era in the political history of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

“With his departure, we have lost, in a very real sense, the last of the titans of the Awolowo political tradition.”

Dosumu added, “Chief Fasaranti belonged to that extraordinary generation of leaders whose political convictions were rooted in principle, whose commitment to public service was steadfast, and whose loyalty to the ideals and philosophy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo endured through changing times and circumstances.”

He stated, “Throughout his long and eventful life, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the values of justice, equity, progressive governance and the advancement of the common good.

“Neither the passage of time nor the changing fortunes of politics diminished his dedication to the cause he embraced.”

Falae: He’s Exceptional Generational Man

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Fale, described the late elder statesman as his in-law, whom he had known intimately for more than 60 years and considered an extraordinarily rare figure in Nigeria’s political, religious, and social life.

“I’m going to describe Baba Fasoranti as an exceptional generational man, one in a thousand years,” Falae said.

He recalled that throughout their decades-long relationship, he had never witnessed Fasoranti quarrel with anyone or raise his voice at political meetings.

Falae said the late leader was always willing to mediate disputes and help parties reach peaceful resolutions.

He said, “In all that time, I’ve never heard him quarrel with anybody, shout at anyone, even in political meetings. He was always ready to mediate in any dispute brought to his attention.”

Falae said Fasoranti’s influence extended beyond politics to education, community development, and religious life, stating that his commitment to helping disadvantaged children was among the enduring examples of his selflessness.

He recalled that when Fasoranti was the founding principal of Iju/Itaogbolu Grammar School, he admitted pupils from poor backgrounds and allowed them to complete their secondary education on credit, with the opportunity to repay after leaving school.

“No one is perfect, but Baba is as near perfect a human being as I believe you can get in this fallen world,” Falae said, describing his death as a significant loss to Akure, Ondo State, and the Yoruba nation.

Aiyedatiwa: He Was a Beacon of Wisdom

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Fasoranti as a patriarch and a beacon of wisdom, integrity and selfless service, whose contributions to the development of Ondo State, Yorubaland, and Nigeria would remain indelible.

In a telephone conversation, he said, “His counsel, fatherly guidance, and principled stand on issues of justice and good governance will be sorely missed.”

The governor commiserated with the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure Kingdom, and the state over the loss.

Sanwo-Olu: It’s End of an Era

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the demise of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, as the end of an era.

Sanwo-Olu, who is Chairman of South-West Governors’ Forum, said the glorious exit of Pa Fasoranti, a respected elder statesman, educationist, and progressive, was a big loss to the Yoruba people and Nigeria at large.

In a condolence message personally signed, Sanwo-Olu described the late Pa Fasoranti as a committed leader and a symbol of wisdom, integrity, and selfless service who served the Yoruba people and Nigeria passionately.

He also commiserated with his Ondo State counterpart, Aiyedatiwa; the government and people of Ondo State, particularly the people of Akure Kingdom; the Fasoranti family; and members of Afenifere.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Baba Fasoranti was a respected and passionate statesman whose contributions to education, leadership and public service remain indelible. He impacted many lives positively through courageous and uncompromising leadership. His commitment to public service and community development was commendable.

“Pa Fasoranti, during his lifetime, made a lot of positive impact in Yorubaland and Nigeria. He did great exploits as the leader of Afenifere by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.

“We cherish Pa Fasoranti’s commitment to fighting for truth, equity, justice, true federalism and good governance, which he championed for many decades during his lifetime.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Pa Reuben Fasoranti. May God grant the deceased’s family, loved ones, and the Yoruba people the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of the centenarian.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, as well as my brother governors in the South-West, I commiserate with the Fasoranti family, Afenifere members and the entire people of Yorubaland over the departure of our respected leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.”

Bamidele: Fasoranti’s Death Robs Nigeria of a Patriot, Awoist

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, described the death of Pa Fasoranti as a monumental loss to Nigeria, saying the late elder statesman devoted his life to national development, progressive politics, and the pursuit of true federalism.

Bamidele, who expressed shock and sadness over the passing of the centenarian, said Fasoranti distinguished himself as a patriot and statesman who consistently placed the national interest above personal and sectional considerations.

In a condolence message, the senate leader said the late Afenifere chieftain left behind an enduring legacy of integrity, selflessness, and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.

Describing him as a patriot par excellence, Bamidele said, “The late centenarian was a patriot par excellence, a statesman of uncommon integrity who consistently placed national interest far above personal or sectional considerations.

“As an educationist, school administrator and community leader, Baba Fasoranti impacted generations of Nigerians and left an indelible mark on our national development trajectory.”