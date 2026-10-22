  • Thursday, 22nd October, 2026

Maida, Others to Speak on Africa’s Digital Economy at AfriTECH Forum

Business | 4 seconds ago

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, will lead a lineup of technology industry leaders at the sixth edition of the Africa Tech Alliance Forum (AfriTECH), scheduled for November 13 in Lagos.

The event will bring together policymakers, investors, technology executives and founders to examine opportunities and challenges shaping Africa’s digital economy.

Themed: ‘The Next $1 Trillion Opportunity: Building Africa Through Technology’, the AfriTECH 6.0 forum will focus on the infrastructure, investment, policy and innovation required to translate Africa’s digital potential into sustainable economic growth.

Maida will be joined by the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo; the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Realty Nigeria, Ikechukwu Nnamani; and President of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), James Agada.

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