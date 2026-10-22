Friends Host Memorial Golf Tourney for Bode Agusto

Friends and associates of the late renowned financial expert, Bode Agusto, will gather at the golf, section of Ikoyi Club 1938, on Thursday, October 22, 2026, for a memorial charity golf tournament organised under the auspices of The Friends of Bode Agusto Foundation (FOBA).

The event, is designed to celebrate Agusto’s life, professional accomplishments and enduring commitment to causes that positively impact society.

Chairman of the Organising Committee and former Captain of the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Tony Onwu, said the response from the golfing community reflects the high regard in which Agusto was held.

“We are delighted that so many of Bode’s friends within and outside the golfing community have embraced the opportunity to celebrate his legacy. Beyond his outstanding professional accomplishments, he built relationships and touched lives, and this tournament gives us an opportunity to remember him through a game and community he cherished,” Onwu said.

Agusto, who served as the Pioneer Budget Director of the Federation from 2003 to 2007, was one of Nigeria’s most respected financial and economic minds. He was also the founder of Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s first credit rating agency, and played a significant role in strengthening financial analysis, fiscal discipline and corporate governance in the country.

The event is supported by leading institutions including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Investment One, FSDH Merchant Bank, Nigeria Exchange Group, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank Group, ARM HoldCo, PwC Nigeria, Agusto & Co. and other respected corporate partners.

Chairman of the FOBA Management Committee, Tayo Babalakin, said the Foundation is committed to preserving Agusto’s legacy by supporting initiatives aligned with the values and causes that mattered to him.

“The Friends of Bode Agusto Foundation is focused on creating meaningful and sustainable impact in areas Bode cared deeply about. These include education, healthcare, youth empowerment, sports development and initiatives capable of strengthening communities. We believe the most fitting way to preserve his memory is to continue supporting causes that improve lives and create opportunities for others,” Babalakin said.

Organisers say interest in the memorial tournament has been impressive, with more than 120 golfers are expected to tee off despite the event holding on a weekday.

The strong turnout is expected to make the tournament both a celebration of friendship and a fitting sporting tribute to a man whose contributions left a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s financial and public sectors.