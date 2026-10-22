Ikoyi Club Confirms 14 Schools for NNPC-SNEPCo Inter- school Swimming

The forthcoming NNPC-SNEPCo competition is fast gathering momentum as 14 schools have been confirmed registered for the event billed to take place at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Saturday October 24.

This edition of the competition is the 3rd in the series and the organisers have promised to make it better than the previous events.

Temple Schools registered 32 swimmers with 86 entries, Team Grange School has 31 swimmers with 94 entries, Corona Schools will come with 31 swimmers with 64 entries while Riverbank School registered 23 swimmers with 50 entries.

St. Saviours School Ikoyi will be at the event with 22 swimmers, LFLP Swim will attend with 17 swimmers, Meadow Hall School registered 17 swimmers, AVI-CENNA International School will compete with 16 swimmers just as ESL will present 16 swimmers.

Other registered schools are Lagoon and Whitesands Schools with 11 swimmers, The Learning Place with 9 swimmers, TFS CHAMPS with 7 swimmers, Dowen College Lagos with 3 swimmers and Attwool Sunflower School with just two swimmers.

The Chairman of the Ikoyi Club Swimming Section, Akin Onabolu, told our correspondent on Wednesday that all was set for the competition.

“We are always happy to host youngsters in our club and so we are excited with this event especially because the sponsors are also very eager to be part of the success story of these young ones. It will be a massive event come Saturday,” Onabolu said.

The Interschool competition will witness events in Freestyle, Backstroke, breast stroke, individual medley and team events.