16 Teams Set for Spires 5-Aside State Championship Showdown

All is now set for the highly anticipated 3rd edition of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Soccer Tournament in Lagos.

The championship schedule for kick-off on Tuesday October, 27th at the Stables Sports Ground off Bode Thomas Surulere will converge the top 16 teams across the five divisions of Lagos.

The official draw ceremony for this year’s tournament was held on Tuesday at the Spires headquarters located at the CIBN building in Victoria Island.

Group A housed Orion & Leon FC, The Crown FC, Smiller All Champions, and Blood & Sand Football club. The teams to battle in group B are Chekas United, Greater Tomorrow, Prodigy FC, and Diamond FC.

In group C, we have ASD Academy, Ango Sports Club, Wasola FC, and Emaljus FC. The defending champions White Tigers leads the teams in group D, which includes New Generation FC, Alphas FC, as well as all Saints Football Club.

The initiator of the tournament, Dr. Bankole Allibay, who joined the ceremony virtually from the United in his remarks said this year’s event is strategically designed to empower young people beyond their footballing abilities.

In his words: “We the 3rd edition, we are setting out on achieve more with this young people beyond football, hence we have expanded the Sports Meet-tech component to empower even more participants.”

“After a week long intensive training in the various tech skills, Spires in collaboration with our partners IHS will be given out fifty (50) brand new laptops to selected participants to aid their drive in the ICT industry” Allibay added.

The special guest at the draw ceremony Chairman Lagos State Football Association Gafar Liameed urged the player to be professional in their conduct during and after the tournament. The 36 Lions FC boss further pledges to donate two laptops in addition to what spires will be given out.

” The Lagos State FA is glad to support the Spires 5-Aside project, I must commend Dr. Allibay for his selflessness towards the betterment of the youths in Lagos state, we look forward to another exciting edition of the Spires 5-Aside tournament,” Gafar concluded.