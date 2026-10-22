Modern Equipment Arrives for GCU Relays 

As the Countdown to the 8th Edition of the Annual Government College Ughelli, GCU Relays begin, modern equipment that would facilitate the technical delivery of the Meet have arrived, just as the President General, Worldwide, GCUOBA, HRM Albert Akpomudje SAN, has given firm assurances of a hitch-free and Celebratory 2026 Feast of Secondary Schools Athletics Challenge.

Specifically, the latest and most modern Electronic Starting Gun would be deployed alongside the Timetronics photo finish equipment owned by the Delta State Sports Commission.

World Athletics Technical Official to the Youth Olympics, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama, Rtd disclosed that the Electronic Starting Gun, has huge advantage over the traditional starting Guns which dispersed pellets.

“Besides saving on pellets, the Electronic Starting Gun has a higher accuracy rate in synchronising with the Timetronics. Thus ensuring a most efficient returns on timing, at the finish line” Nesiama said.

Beyond the Technical delivery of the Intercollegiate Event, HRM Albert Akpomudje SAN, as part of his last GCU Relays as PGWW, has promised the best ever yet version with the return of the Bonfire as well as increase in the number of participating Schools and Athletes.

“As we (NEC) wind up our second tenure in January, 2027, this years’ GCU Relays would be the last to be executed by our illustrious Team,” he disclosed, adding “therefore, we intend to make a huge feast and a big deal out of it, not only by ensuring a greater number of participation, but by restoring the famous glory of the early editions as prosecuted by my predecessors Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete and Arc. Chief Charles Majoroh”.

Also arriving ahead of the modern equipment for the GCU Relays, is Meet Ambassador, ex-Olympian, Ruks Bazunu, who has always sacrificed his time and resources, shuttling between Nigeria and the United States of America.

The 8th edition of the annual GCU Relays which holds on Saturday, November 14th 2026, is the brainchild of GCUOBA Worldwide, with a firm objective of promoting Sprint Events in which Nigeria has comparative advantage over the Marathon.