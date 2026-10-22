How Zubby Michael is Taking Nollywood Fame to Global Fragrance Market 

Nollywood actor and producer Zubby Michael is taking his entrepreneurial ambitions beyond the movie industry with the launch of AYIRAH GOLD, a luxury fragrance brand targeting the global perfume market. With five fragrance varieties, encouraging early sales and plans for international expansion within five years, the actor is seeking to turn his passion for perfumes into a sustainable business venture. Royce Okolie writes

Having conquered the Nigerian movie industry and established himself as one of Nollywood’s most celebrated personalities, actor and producer Zubby Michael is taking his entrepreneurial ambitions to another level with the unveiling of AYIRAH GOLD, a luxury fragrance brand designed to compete in the global perfume market.

With impressive early sales, an expanding product portfolio and an ambitious five-year international growth plan, the Nollywood superstar is demonstrating that his influence extends far beyond the silver screen.

For many years, Azubuike Michael Egwu, popularly known as Zubby Michael, has remained one of the most recognisable faces in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, captivating millions of movie lovers with his energetic performances, distinctive personality and remarkable interpretation of diverse characters.

From his commanding presence in blockbuster Nollywood productions to his growing influence as a producer and businessman, Zubby Michael has consistently demonstrated an ability to reinvent himself while maintaining his relevance in an increasingly competitive entertainment industry.

Today, however, the celebrated actor is writing an entirely different script, one that has little to do with movie cameras, directors or dramatic performances.

His latest ambition is to build a globally competitive luxury fragrance empire under the brand name AYIRAH GOLD, marking another significant milestone in his transition from entertainment stardom to entrepreneurship.

The brand was officially unveiled at an exclusive ceremony held at the prestigious Vintano Hotel, where distinguished personalities from the entertainment, sports, real estate and corporate sectors gathered to celebrate the actor’s latest business venture.

The glamorous occasion attracted several notable personalities, including former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi; former Big Brother Naija winner, Kingsley Oritsetimeyin; Group Managing Director of Ziloc Properties, Sir Obrien Ufondu; Dr. Harvey Ugochukwu Igboanugo; alongside prominent investors, business executives, entertainment personalities and media representatives.

Beyond the glamour associated with the gathering, the occasion represented the formal introduction of an ambitious Nigerian-owned fragrance brand seeking to establish a strong presence in the country’s growing beauty and lifestyle market before expanding internationally.

Turning Personal Passion into Business Opportunity

Speaking during the unveiling, Zubby Michael revealed that his decision to venture into the fragrance industry was inspired by something deeply personal: his longstanding love for smelling good.

For the actor, perfumes have always represented an important aspect of personal grooming, confidence, sophistication and individual expression.

Rather than remain merely a consumer of luxury fragrances, he decided to transform that passion into a business capable of creating value and appealing to customers beyond his immediate fan base.

According to him, AYIRAH GOLD was conceived with the vision of developing premium fragrances that combine elegance, quality and distinctive appeal while meeting the expectations of increasingly sophisticated consumers.

The Nollywood star explained that the brand reflects his appreciation for excellence and his determination to establish a business that would remain relevant long after the applause associated with his acting career.

His entry into the fragrance industry also reflects a growing trend among successful entertainers who are increasingly leveraging their popularity, commercial influence and understanding of consumer behaviour to establish businesses in fashion, beauty, hospitality and other lifestyle sectors.

However, Michael appears determined to position AYIRAH GOLD as more than another celebrity-endorsed product.

His ambition is to develop a sustainable business with a recognisable identity, reliable distribution network, consistent product quality and the capacity to compete with established international fragrance brands.

Impressive Market Acceptance

One of the most remarkable revelations during the unveiling was the actor’s disclosure that an entire container of AYIRAH GOLD fragrances sold out within four days.

The development, according to Michael, represents an encouraging indication of the brand’s commercial potential and the growing interest among consumers.

For a newly introduced fragrance brand operating in a highly competitive market dominated by established international manufacturers, such early acceptance could provide a valuable foundation for future expansion.

Michael expressed appreciation to customers, distributors, business associates and supporters who have embraced the products, noting that their confidence in the brand had further strengthened his determination to build a successful enterprise.

While celebrity influence can generate initial consumer interest, sustaining demand in the fragrance industry requires consistent quality, customer satisfaction, effective marketing and the ability to develop products that encourage repeat purchases.

These are among the considerations that will ultimately determine AYIRAH GOLD’s long-term competitiveness.

For Michael, the encouraging sales performance represents the beginning of a much bigger business journey.

International Production, Nigerian Ambition

Providing insight into the brand’s production arrangements, the actor disclosed that AYIRAH GOLD fragrances are currently manufactured outside Nigeria, while packaging materials are sourced from Turkey.

He explained that the decision was influenced by the need to maintain premium production standards and deliver products capable of meeting international consumer expectations.

According to him, quality remains central to the company’s business philosophy, particularly as the brand seeks to establish credibility in a market where fragrance composition, packaging, longevity and customer experience influence purchasing decisions.

Nevertheless, Michael expressed optimism that AYIRAH GOLD would eventually establish manufacturing operations in Nigeria as the business expands.

Such a development, he noted, would enable the company to contribute more directly to local industrial development, employment generation and economic growth.

The actor’s long-term vision reflects the growing aspirations of Nigerian entrepreneurs who seek to move beyond importation and distribution towards local production and international brand ownership.

With the appropriate infrastructure, technical expertise, investment and supportive government policies, locally owned fragrance businesses could potentially contribute to Nigeria’s expanding beauty and personal care industry.

Five Fragrances, One Luxury Identity

At the heart of AYIRAH GOLD’s market proposition is a collection of fragrances designed to appeal to different personalities, preferences and lifestyles.

The brand currently features five varieties: Royalty, Essence, Fresh, Bloom and Intense.

Each fragrance is intended to offer a distinctive experience, giving customers the freedom to select products that complement their individual tastes and personal style.

The collection also reflects the company’s intention to appeal to a broad consumer audience rather than restrict itself to a single fragrance category.

By introducing multiple varieties under one brand identity, AYIRAH GOLD is positioning itself to attract customers seeking different fragrance experiences while maintaining a consistent luxury image.

Beyond perfumes, Michael disclosed plans to introduce premium body oils and other personal care products as part of the company’s broader diversification strategy.

The proposed expansion would enable AYIRAH GOLD to explore additional opportunities within the beauty and lifestyle market, creating room for product innovation, wider distribution and increased customer engagement.

For the actor, the objective is to build a comprehensive lifestyle brand whose products become associated with confidence, sophistication and everyday luxury.

A Five-Year Vision for Global Recognition

Although AYIRAH GOLD is still in its early stages, Michael is already looking beyond the Nigerian market.

During the unveiling, he expressed confidence that the brand could become globally recognised within the next five years.

The ambition reflects his determination to transform a personal passion into an internationally competitive business capable of attracting customers across Africa, Europe, America and other markets.

Achieving such a milestone would require strategic investment, effective distribution partnerships, strong brand positioning, consistent product development and compliance with the regulatory requirements of different international markets.

Nevertheless, Michael believes that Nigerian entrepreneurs possess the creativity, resilience and determination required to compete successfully on the global stage.

His confidence is also rooted in the increasing international visibility of Nigerian entertainment, fashion, music and lifestyle brands, which have continued to attract attention beyond the African continent.

By leveraging his established public profile while investing in product quality and business development, the Nollywood star hopes to create a brand that can eventually stand independently of his celebrity status.

Calling for Government Support

Beyond discussing the commercial prospects of AYIRAH GOLD, Michael used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Government to introduce more business-friendly policies that would encourage entrepreneurship and support indigenous enterprises.

He specifically highlighted the challenges associated with importation, stressing the importance of creating an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses seeking to establish themselves in competitive industries.

The actor maintained that policies designed to reduce unnecessary operational difficulties and encourage investment would enable more entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, create jobs and contribute to national economic development.

His position reflects broader concerns among Nigerian business owners regarding production costs, access to foreign exchange, importation procedures, infrastructure and the overall cost of doing business.

For emerging brands such as AYIRAH GOLD, addressing these challenges could make a significant difference in their ability to compete effectively with international products.

Beyond the Movie Screens

Zubby Michael’s latest business venture represents another example of the evolving relationship between entertainment and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

Over the years, the country’s creative industry has produced influential personalities whose commercial activities increasingly extend into real estate, fashion, hospitality, technology and consumer products.

For Michael, entrepreneurship is not simply about capitalising on fame. It is about building something meaningful, creating opportunities and developing businesses capable of surviving beyond the immediate excitement of celebrity endorsement.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor attributed his achievements to God’s grace, resilience, discipline, dedication and hard work.

His career trajectory demonstrates how the influence developed through entertainment can provide a platform for exploring new industries, building partnerships and attracting investment.

Yet, as with every entrepreneurial venture, the long-term success of AYIRAH GOLD will depend not merely on the popularity of its founder but on its ability to deliver quality products, retain customers and establish a sustainable business structure.

From interpreting characters in Nollywood movies to developing his own luxury fragrance brand, Michael is embracing the challenges of entrepreneurship with the same confidence that has defined his entertainment career.

Building a Legacy Beyond Nollywood

For an actor whose name has become synonymous with Nollywood success, AYIRAH GOLD represents an opportunity to create a different kind of legacy.

It is a chance to establish a business that could generate employment, encourage enterprise development and demonstrate the commercial potential of Nigerian-owned lifestyle brands.

While his achievements in the movie industry have already earned him recognition among millions of fans, Michael’s latest ambition suggests that he is equally interested in making his mark in the business world.

His journey also offers an important lesson to emerging entertainers and young entrepreneurs: success in one profession can become a foundation for exploring opportunities in entirely different industries.

As AYIRAH GOLD begins its expansion journey, the challenge will be to translate the excitement surrounding its launch into sustained market growth, customer loyalty and international recognition.

The unveiling, however, marks the beginning of another ambitious chapter, one in which the cameras may no longer be the centre of attention, but the determination to succeed remains unmistakable.

Having made his mark on the silver screen, the Nollywood superstar is now setting his sights on the global fragrance market, determined to prove that his greatest business achievements may still lie ahead.