Navy Mobilises Security Agencies, Apapa Council Against Crimes Threatening Lagos Waterways, Port Communities 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT (NNS BEECROFT) yesterday convened a meeting that brought security agencies, the Apapa local government head, maritime operators and community representatives together to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking, human smuggling and other criminal activities threatening Lagos waterways and port communities.

Leading the charge, the Commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said it was aimed at improving intelligence sharing, coordinating security operations and establishing effective channels through which stakeholders can report suspicious activities and emerging threats.

At the maritime stakeholders’ meeting, the Commander said securing the maritime domain required the active participation of organisations and communities operating within it.

He said the meeting was organised in line with the vision and mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, and the initiative of the Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, to promote a common approach to maritime security.

“Legitimate commercial business should be encouraged. It is criminality that we are discouraging,” Aliu said, stressing that the objective was to protect lawful commercial activities while preventing criminal networks from exploiting the waterways.

The meeting comes amid continuing security concerns across Lagos’s maritime corridor and adjoining communities. Aliu disclosed that NNS BEECROFT had seized 23 bags of illicit drugs since February 2026 and rescued 25 stowaways from commercial vessels between March and September.

The recovered drugs, including cannabis and other illicit substances, were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), while the rescued stowaways were transferred to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further action.

The drug seizures were recorded during operations at Abule Osun, Gidan Drama, Ikare Island and Alfa Beach. In July, naval personnel recovered 11 bags of cannabis weighing 756 kilogrammes from a wooden boat at Alfa Beach.

The rescued stowaways were intercepted at Lagos Anchorage, Lekki, the Dangote terminal, Takwa Bay and other locations. They included Nigerians and foreign nationals from neighbouring African countries.

Aliu also reported joint operations involving the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NDLEA and the Lagos State Security Task Force.

The operations targeted drug trafficking and other criminal activities, as well as violations of restrictions on commercial motorcycles in designated areas. They included the arrests of two suspected drug dealers at Gidan Drama in February and nine others around Agbo Malu in Apapa in September.

In turn, the Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area, Hon. Idowu Adejumoke Senbanjo, called for sustained security operations against drug trafficking, illegal arms movement, human trafficking and child abuse.

She expressed concern over allegations that drug dealers were targeting schoolchildren by disguising illicit substances as sweets, potentially exposing young people to drug abuse, gang violence and other criminal activities.

Senbanjo said Apapa’s importance as a major port city made coordinated security efforts essential, given the continuous movement of people, goods and commercial vessels through the area.

While commending the Navy, police and other security agencies for their collaboration with the council, she urged them to intensify operations in vulnerable communities, particularly locations known locally as Gidan Drama 1 and Gidan Drama 2.

She said further action was needed at Gidan Drama 2 following earlier demolition efforts at Gidan Drama 1.

The council chairman urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, especially those involving children, vulnerable persons and suspected criminal hideouts.

She also noted that the Lagos State Government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had continued to engage security agencies through the state’s security council, expressing hope that the interventions would be sustained.

Furthermore, Commodore Adams-Aliu said the stakeholders’ meeting would explore practical ways to improve information exchange and ensure that security agencies received timely and useful reports from maritime operators and host communities.

Proposed arrangements included designated security focal persons, established communication channels, standardised incident reports and feedback to organisations providing information.

He urged stakeholders to promptly report suspicious movements, security incidents and emerging threats to the appropriate authorities.

Describing the prevailing security situation in Lagos waters and adjoining areas as relatively calm, he said continuous surveillance and intelligence gathering remained necessary to prevent criminal activities.

He called for stronger information sharing among the Navy, police, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and other relevant institutions, noting that coordinated responses would help protect legitimate businesses and coastal communities.

The meeting ended with a call for sustained engagement among the Navy, security agencies, government authorities, maritime operators and residents to strengthen security coordination and protect lives and property across Lagos waterways and port communities.