Senegal’s Teranga Lions to Wait Till End of November for CAS Verdict

Senegal will have to wait till end of November to know if they have succeeded in upturning CAF’s boardroom decision to take away the AFCON 2025 title they won on the field and hand it over to Morocco.

Yesterday, the Lausanne-based CAS announced that its arbitrators had opted for a comprehensive award rather than a summary judgment.

“The CAS arbitrators have decided to issue a complete ruling which includes legal grounds, known as a CAS Award,” the statement read. “This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026.”

CAS as a follow up to their closed-door hearings of October 8, announced on Monday that final pronouncement concerning the dispute will now be made know at the end of next month.

The AFCON 2025 was dragged into disrepute at the final game between hosts Morocco and Senegal. During the match, Senegal walked off the pitch to protest a late penalty awarded to Morocco in the closing minutes of regulation time. Play resumed after a 15-minute delay; Morocco missed the penalty, and Pape Gueye scored the winner for Senegal in extra time.

In March, however, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals panel overturned the result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 default win and the AFCON title on the grounds that Senegal had staged an unauthorised walkout. Senegal appealed to CAS, seeking to have its victory on the field reinstated.

If CAS rules in Senegal’s favour, the Teranga Lions will be officially restored as continental champions. If the appeal is dismissed, Morocco will be confirmed as titleholders of the 2025 edition.