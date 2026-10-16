DSS Arrests Fugitive Son of Ex-Pension Reforms Boss, Hands Him Over to EFCC

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, fugitive son of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and handed him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Security sources disclosed that Faisal, who had been on the run since 2020, was tracked down and arrested by DSS operatives in the Karsana area of Abuja.



“His arrest followed credible intelligence which indicated that Faisal had secretly returned to the country”, a source revealed.

Faisal was prosecuted by the EFCC on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering and conspiracy. However, he violated his bail conditions and fled the country.



His trial continued in his absence, culminating in his conviction and sentence to 14 years’ imprisonment by Justice Okon Abang in 2021.

The court had ordered that Faisal be arrested wherever he was found in Nigeria and remanded in a correctional centre to serve his sentence.



It further directed that if he was found outside the country, the Federal Government should take lawful steps to secure his extradition to serve his prison term.

“The handover of Faisal to the EFCC is expected to facilitate the enforcement of the Court’s judgment and ensure that he serves his sentence in accordance with the law”, a source declared.