  • Friday, 16th October, 2026

DSS Arrests Fugitive Son of Ex-Pension Reforms Boss, Hands Him Over to EFCC

Breaking | 5 seconds ago

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, fugitive son of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and handed him over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Security sources disclosed that Faisal, who had been on the run since 2020, was tracked down and arrested by DSS operatives in the Karsana area of Abuja.


“His arrest followed credible intelligence which indicated that Faisal had secretly returned to the country”, a source revealed.
Faisal was prosecuted by the EFCC on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering and conspiracy. However, he violated his bail conditions and fled the country.


His trial continued in his absence, culminating in his conviction and sentence to 14 years’ imprisonment by Justice Okon Abang in 2021.
The court had ordered that Faisal be arrested wherever he was found in Nigeria and remanded in a correctional centre to serve his sentence.


It further directed that if he was found outside the country, the Federal Government should take lawful steps to secure his extradition to serve his prison term.
“The handover of Faisal to the EFCC is expected to facilitate the enforcement of the Court’s judgment and ensure that he serves his sentence in accordance with the law”, a source declared.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.