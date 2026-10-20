Awari Unveils Next Chapter as a Lifestyle Technology Platform at Business Connect 2026

Victoria Ojiako

Awari, the platform formerly known as Lost in Lagos, used its inaugural Awari Business Connect (ABC) 2026 to present its evolution from a city discovery brand into a lifestyle technology platform.

The one-day event ran on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos.

The gathering brought together entrepreneurs, brands, creators, government representatives and tourism stakeholders to discuss how businesses, experiences and partnerships can move emerging cities forward.

“Lost in Lagos is now Awari,” the organisers said, describing the shift as a move from telling people where to go toward helping them discover, experience and build relationships with the businesses that make Lagos worth exploring.

Awari now combines discovery with ticketing and bookings, rewards, loyalty and customer engagement.

The programme centred on three major moments: the official announcement of a partnership between Awari and Lagos Tourism, a product launch with a live demonstration of the next phase of the platform, and the reveal of the Awari Loyalty Network (ALN), a connected loyalty ecosystem for participating lifestyle businesses.

One of the day’s key conversations was a panel session on the journey from visibility to loyalty. It featured Adaora Lumina, Co-Founder of Crea8torium, and Nahi Halabi, Chief Executive Officer of Pistachio Foods. It was moderated by Elvis Osifo, Editor-in-Chief of Lost in Lagos.

The session focused on why visibility matters for businesses in competitive sectors such as hospitality, food, entertainment, wellness and retail. It also addressed the harder challenge of turning that attention into real business opportunities.

For businesses, that means creating experiences that bring customers back, building lasting relationships and staying relevant in a market where consumers have many options.

Lumina spoke on how lifestyle businesses can make visibility work for them. Her contribution fed into the wider discussion on the link between brand awareness, customer engagement and growth, and on the challenge facing businesses that attract public attention but must still convert that interest into lasting value.

Halabi brought a business leadership perspective to the conversation. He addressed the challenges consumer-facing businesses face in attracting customers, staying relevant and encouraging repeat engagement, particularly where customer experience and continued engagement are central to long-term growth.

Osifo guided the discussion around visibility, trust, relevance and customer loyalty.

The conversation examined how businesses can move from being known to establishing relationships that encourage continued patronage.

The session was especially relevant to entrepreneurs and operators in hospitality, food, entertainment, retail and wellness, where attracting attention is only one part of building a sustainable business.

A second major conversation, “Where Are We Going? The Future of Lifestyle and Entertainment in Lagos”, looked at the opportunities within the city’s diverse lifestyle economy, spanning food, hospitality, entertainment, culture, wellness and leisure.

It focused on how businesses and other stakeholders can work together to strengthen Lagos’ position as a destination for residents, visitors and international audiences, and on the need for collaboration across the private sector, tourism and technology.

A live podcast recording on positioning Lagos as a global lifestyle destination was also billed to feature the Governor of Lagos State or a representative.

Attendees included existing and prospective Awari partners, lifestyle SMEs, restaurant owners, hospitality and wellness operators, retail and beauty brands, influencers and industry executives.Victoria Ojiako

Awari, the platform formerly known as Lost in Lagos, used its inaugural Awari Business Connect (ABC) 2026 to present its evolution from a city discovery brand into a lifestyle technology platform.

The one-day event ran on Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos.

The gathering brought together entrepreneurs, brands, creators, government representatives and tourism stakeholders to discuss how businesses, experiences and partnerships can move emerging cities forward.

“Lost in Lagos is now Awari,” the organisers said, describing the shift as a move from telling people where to go toward helping them discover, experience and build relationships with the businesses that make Lagos worth exploring.

Awari now combines discovery with ticketing and bookings, rewards, loyalty and customer engagement.

The programme centred on three major moments: the official announcement of a partnership between Awari and Lagos Tourism, a product launch with a live demonstration of the next phase of the platform, and the reveal of the Awari Loyalty Network (ALN), a connected loyalty ecosystem for participating lifestyle businesses.

One of the day’s key conversations was a panel session on the journey from visibility to loyalty. It featured Adaora Lumina, Co-Founder of Crea8torium, and Nahi Halabi, Chief Executive Officer of Pistachio Foods. It was moderated by Elvis Osifo, Editor-in-Chief of Lost in Lagos.

The session focused on why visibility matters for businesses in competitive sectors such as hospitality, food, entertainment, wellness and retail. It also addressed the harder challenge of turning that attention into real business opportunities.

For businesses, that means creating experiences that bring customers back, building lasting relationships and staying relevant in a market where consumers have many options.

Lumina spoke on how lifestyle businesses can make visibility work for them. Her contribution fed into the wider discussion on the link between brand awareness, customer engagement and growth, and on the challenge facing businesses that attract public attention but must still convert that interest into lasting value.

Halabi brought a business leadership perspective to the conversation. He addressed the challenges consumer-facing businesses face in attracting customers, staying relevant and encouraging repeat engagement, particularly where customer experience and continued engagement are central to long-term growth.

Osifo guided the discussion around visibility, trust, relevance and customer loyalty.

The conversation examined how businesses can move from being known to establishing relationships that encourage continued patronage.

The session was especially relevant to entrepreneurs and operators in hospitality, food, entertainment, retail and wellness, where attracting attention is only one part of building a sustainable business.

A second major conversation, “Where Are We Going? The Future of Lifestyle and Entertainment in Lagos”, looked at the opportunities within the city’s diverse lifestyle economy, spanning food, hospitality, entertainment, culture, wellness and leisure.

It focused on how businesses and other stakeholders can work together to strengthen Lagos’ position as a destination for residents, visitors and international audiences, and on the need for collaboration across the private sector, tourism and technology.

A live podcast recording on positioning Lagos as a global lifestyle destination was also billed to feature the Governor of Lagos State or a representative.

Attendees included existing and prospective Awari partners, lifestyle SMEs, restaurant owners, hospitality and wellness operators, retail and beauty brands, influencers and industry executives.