Ebonyi 2027: Summit Rejects Automatic Second Term for Nwifuru, Endorses PDP’s Odii

Victoria Ojiako

The Ebonyi Peoples’ Political/Economic Summit 2026 has rejected an automatic second term for Governor Francis Nwifuru, called for a change of leadership and endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, popularly known as Anyichuks, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The summit, held on October 19, 2026, at DafoDil Resort, Abakaliki, said political leadership should be determined by performance, competence, integrity and accountability rather than incumbency.

In its communiqué, participants said the incumbent administration had not sufficiently justified another mandate based on the evidence presented at the gathering.

They consequently called for a change of leadership and endorsed Odii as an alternative for the state.

The summit cited Sections 179 and 180 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as part of the legal framework governing governorship elections and tenure, insisting that incumbency should not be treated as an entitlement to a second term.

It maintained that voters should assess an administration’s record, policy outcomes and contributions to public welfare before deciding whether to renew its mandate through the electoral process.

The communiqué also condemned alleged intimidation, harassment and threats against opposition politicians, critics, civil society organisations and media practitioners, calling for an environment that guarantees free political competition, respect for fundamental rights and equal protection under the law.

Beyond its political resolutions, the summit outlined six development priorities for Ebonyi State, including fiscal transparency, economic diversification, agro-industrial development, mining sector reforms, human capital development and infrastructure expansion.

On fiscal accountability, participants proposed the establishment of an Open Treasury Portal and the publication of government budgets and quarterly budget implementation reports to strengthen public oversight of government revenue and expenditure.

They also called for increased investment in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and private enterprise to diversify the state’s economy and create employment opportunities.

To promote agro-industrial development, the summit proposed the establishment of agro-processing zones in Abakaliki, Afikpo and Uburu to support farmers, encourage value addition, attract investment and expand markets for locally produced agricultural goods.

On solid minerals, it recommended the development of mineral-processing plants and the establishment of a Solid Minerals Development Company to promote local processing and increase the economic value derived from the state’s mineral resources.

The summit further identified education, healthcare and youth empowerment as areas requiring sustained investment to strengthen human capacity, expand opportunities for young people and improve residents’ quality of life.

It also proposed the construction of 200 kilometres of farm-to-market roads, improved electricity supply for industrial activities and expanded broadband connectivity to support commerce, agricultural productivity and economic growth.

The proposals are intended to address poverty, stimulate job creation and create economic opportunities through the development of Ebonyi’s agricultural and mineral resources.

However, their implementation would require detailed planning, sustainable financing, clear timelines and effective monitoring to ensure that proposed projects deliver measurable results.

The summit’s endorsement of Odii places the development agenda among the issues against which his proposed leadership could be assessed, particularly in addressing infrastructure deficits, strengthening public institutions, expanding economic opportunities and improving social services.

As political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 governorship election, the summit’s communiqué has placed governance performance and accountability at the centre of its position, insisting that political officeholders should earn renewed mandates through their records rather than rely on incumbency.

The election will ultimately give Ebonyi voters the opportunity to assess the candidates, their policy proposals and their capacity to address the state’s development challenges.