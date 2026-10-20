Portuguese FA Suspends Ronaldo for 30 Days, Fined £215

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a 30-day suspension and fined 255 euros (£215) by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) after leaving his country’s international camp last month.

The 41-year-old captain walked out of Portugal’s Nations League squad in September after being an unused substitute against Norway and then finding out he would not start against Denmark on 1 October.

Ronaldo said in a lengthy statement he had left because Portugal coach Jorge Jesus twice “broke his word”, accusing him of an “absolute breach of trust”.

The Al-Nassr forward’s suspension takes effect from the day of the Denmark match, meaning he has already served 19 days of his ban and will not miss any Portugal matches.

Portugal face Denmark in the Nations League again on 14 November before travelling to Wales three days later.

The FPF disciplinary committee said it took into account “the remorse shown” by Ronaldo in his statement, as well as his “contributions to soccer and recognition for athletic merit”.

It added that the forward submitted his CV, including his awards and achievements, as part of his defence.

Ronaldo also referred the committee to his earlier statement, where he accepted accountability and apologised to his team-mates and fans for his actions, before adding he deserved to be punished.

Portugal boss Jesus denied making any agreement with Ronaldo but has left the door open for his return.

Pedro Proenca, president of the FPF, told Portuguese outlet Record there is a “strong desire” to have Ronaldo back with the national team once the matter is resolved.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winnerhas scored 146 goals in 234 Portugal appearances – both men’s world records – helping them win Euro 2016 and the two Nations League titles.

He joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a reported annual salary of £177m and signed a contract extension last year.