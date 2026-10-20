Iheanacho Can’t Stop Scoring Goals in Turkey

Super Eagles returnee, Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho, scored in a

a record-extending 11th time for Bursaspor to beat Pendikspor 2-0 to climb to second position in the Turkish second division yesterday.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com the Nigerian striker doubled Bursaspor’s lead in the 62nd minute, finishing off his scoring opportunity to put his side firmly in control after Halil Akbunar had given them an early advantage with the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Iheanacho entered the match with 14 goals and three assists in 10 league appearances this season.

His latest strike took his tally to 15 goals, further strengthening his position among the division’s leading scorers.

The former Manchester City and Leicester City forward had already set a new Bursaspor record by scoring in nine consecutive league matches, surpassing Brazilian forward Fernandao’s eight-match streak from the 2014-15 season.

He subsequently made Turkish football history by scoring in 10 successive league games, overtaking the previous nine-match records set by Galatasaray legend Metin Oktay in 1962-63 and former Turkey international Saffet Sancaklı in 1995-96.

Iheanacho achieved that milestone with a brace in Bursaspor’s 3-0 victory over Muğlaspor on October 15.

His goal against Pendikspor has now extended the run, adding another milestone to his impressive start in Turkish football.