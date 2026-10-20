Kidnap Trial: German-Based Nigerian Links Ex-Girlfriend to Abduction

A Nigerian security officer based in Germany, Adekunle Adegboyega Aderinsoye, has told a Lagos High Court in Ikeja how his former girlfriend, Bunmi Mosaku, allegedly became linked to his kidnapping, following a brief relationship and a disputed pregnancy claim.

Aderinsoye gave the account while testifying before Justice Hakeem Oshodi, in the trial of a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ganiyu Oyedepo, popularly known as Koko Zaria, and Toheeb Adekunle, who are facing a six-count charge bordering on alleged kidnapping.

Led in evidence by prosecution Counsel, Mrs O. Aluko, the witness said he returned to Germany after dating Mosaku for about two weeks in Nigeria. He said she subsequently contacted him, claiming to be pregnant, prompting him to send her money for the alleged pregnancy.

According to him, his suspicions arose when he asked a friend to visit Mosaku unannounced and check on her, only for the friend to report that she was not pregnant. He said the discovery made him sever ties with her and her family.

Aderinsoye further told the court that his suspicions deepened when he was allegedly abducted, and taken to a location where he saw Mosaku. He said his captors beat him, seized his laptop and wristwatch, and forced him to disclose the personal identification number of his First Bank ATM card before withdrawing money from his account.

The witness alleged that he was subsequently taken to an uncompleted building, where his abductors demanded ₦5 million for his release. He said a friend eventually paid ₦500,000 to secure his freedom.

The court admitted seven photographs, showing injuries allegedly sustained by the witness around his forehead and eyes as exhibits A1 to A7.

During cross-examination, however, Aderinsoye acknowledged that he did not see the second Defendant at the hotel mentioned in the proceedings, or at the uncompleted building. He also told the court that he later returned to Germany, sought medical treatment, and made further statements to the Nigeria Police.

Following the prosecution’s request for a subpoena to First Bank Plc, Justice Oshodi adjourned the case until February 9, 2027, for continuation of proceedings.