Ufot to Deliver Keynote on Future of Strategic Communications Education

The future of strategic communications education and the need to prepare the next generation of professionals for a rapidly changing world will take centre stage on Thursday, 22 October 2026, as Group Managing Director of SO&U, Udeme Ufot delivers a keynote address at the 20th anniversary of the School of Media and Communication.

Ufot’s address, titled, “Daring the Future of Strategic Communications Education in a Networked World,” will explore how communications education must evolve in response to digital transformation, artificial intelligence and changing audience expectations.

Drawing from his experience in the communications industry, he will examine the skills, attitudes and values required to equip future professionals to navigate emerging technologies, think strategically, build trust and communicate responsibly in an increasingly connected world.

The keynote will also highlight the importance of bridging academic learning with industry practice, encouraging innovation and challenging conventional approaches to preparing students for the realities of the profession.