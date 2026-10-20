Prof Agomoh Elected Global Torture Council President, Unveils Seven-Point Agenda

Professor Uju Agomoh, a prominent Nigerian human rights advocate and Chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), has unveiled a seven-point agenda after her election as President of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT) for the 2026–2029 term.

Agomoh, who also heads Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), was elected on October 16, 2026, to lead the international organisation dedicated to supporting torture survivors and advancing efforts to prevent torture worldwide.

Her agenda focuses on strengthening member organisations, improving rehabilitation services, amplifying survivors’ voices and expanding the organisation’s global influence in the fight against torture.

She pledged to begin with structured consultations across the organisation’s regions within her first three to six months in office, with a view to agreeing on priority outcomes with the Council.

Dr Agomoh also pledged to promote the sustainability of member centres by leveraging donor relationships and partnerships, to create funding opportunities for organisations providing frontline services to survivors.

Another key priority, is linking rehabilitation to torture prevention by drawing on the clinical expertise of member organisations to strengthen engagement with United Nations bodies, regional institutions and national preventive mechanisms.

On survivors’ participation, she said their perspectives must influence governance, institutional priorities and programme design. She pledged to work with the IRCT’s Survivor Advisory Board, to ensure that people who have experienced torture have a meaningful voice in decisions affecting them.

The new President also promised transparent governance, through regular reports to the Council on agreed objectives, including areas where progress falls short of expectations.

To expand the organisation’s reach, Dr Agomoh plans to encourage the establishment of rehabilitation centres in countries and regions without IRCT member centres, while supporting locally led initiatives and sustaining existing members.

She further pledged to strengthen advocacy through international, continental, regional and national mechanisms to promote torture prevention, rehabilitation and justice for survivors.

The IRCT is a global network of rehabilitation organisations and independent experts providing medical, psychological, legal and social support to torture survivors. Its work also includes documenting torture, promoting accountability and advocating for survivors’ rights.

Dr Agomoh’s presidency places a Nigerian human rights advocate at the head of an international network, working to improve the recovery and protection of torture survivors.