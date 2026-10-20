Access Bank , PMI Partner  to Empower  Women  on Global Project Management

Yusuf Ebiti

Access Bank Plc, through its W Initiative, has partnered with the Project Management Institute (PMI) to expand Nigerian women’s access to globally recognised project management certifications.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of persistent gender disparities in Nigeria’s formal private sector. McKinsey’s Women in the Workplace 2025: India, Nigeria, and Kenya report found that although women account for around half of Nigeria’s workforce, they occupy only one in three entry-level positions in the formal private sector. The disparity is also evident in project management, where men globally outnumber women by three to one, according to PMI’s The State of Women in Project Management (2023) report.

At the same time, demand for skilled project professionals continues to rise. According to PMI’s Global Talent Gap report, Nigeria could require up to 211,000 additional project professionals by 2035 to meet growing demand and replace those leaving the workforce. Across sub-Saharan Africa, demand is projected to increase by up to 75 per cent, reaching 4.6 million professionals by 2035. Expanding women’s access to project management opportunities can help address this talent gap while promoting greater gender inclusion in the profession.

The Initiative is Access Bank’s flagship platform for women’s empowerment, providing access to loans and credit facilities, capacity-building and mentorship programmes, and the W Community, which offers financial and business advisory support and lifestyle benefits. The partnership with PMI extends these offerings to women’s professional development by making globally recognised project management certifications more affordable.

Under the partnership, eligible women can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on the examination fees for PMI’s Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM) and Project Management Professional (PMP) certifications. Participating PMI Authorised Training Partners are also offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on examination preparation courses until December 2026.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani said: “Nigeria needs more professionals with the skills to deliver projects successfully, and women have an important role to play in meeting this demand. Through our partnership with Access Bank, women at different stages of their careers can acquire recognised project management certifications, strengthen their professional capabilities and contribute to the projects shaping Nigeria’s future.”

Project management skills are relevant across several sectors, including banking, technology, healthcare, construction, energy and agriculture. From implementing digital solutions and delivering infrastructure to expanding businesses, organisations need professionals who can lead teams, manage risks and translate plans into results. These transferable skills also create opportunities for professionals to build careers across industries.

The CAPM certification is designed for individuals looking to begin a career in project management and does not require prior project management experience, although candidates must meet the applicable education and training requirements. The PMP certification is intended for experienced professionals and validates their project management expertise, strengthening their professional credentials and positioning them for further career opportunities.

Head, Women Banking Team, Access Bank Plc, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, said: “Supporting women’s financial ambitions also means helping them invest in their professional growth and earning potential. Through the W Initiative, we are committed to connecting women with opportunities that support their aspirations. Our partnership with PMI is another step towards achieving this goal by making globally recognised project management certifications more affordable and accessible to women.”

The offer is available to existing Access Bank customers and women who open new accounts with the bank. To qualify, applicants must have an active Access Bank account and a W Debit Card, complete the programme’s registration and verification process, and meet PMI’s eligibility requirements for their chosen certification.

Through this partnership, Access Bank and PMI reaffirm their commitment to expanding women’s access to professional development opportunities, strengthening the project management talent pool and supporting women to thrive in a growing and increasingly competitive economy.