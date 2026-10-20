Anosike Pledges to Restore Ukwa East’s Oil Producing Status

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has pledged to restore Ukwa East Local Government Area as an oil producing council and industrialise the area in line with his development blueprint for the state.

Anosike made the pledge during his consultation visit to the people of Ukwa East, where he unveiled plans to reopen capped oil wells, explore new hydrocarbon deposits and harness silica deposits in Azumini River for glass production as contained in his development blueprint for the local government which he christened ‘Ukwa East: Resource-to- Wealth Initiative’.

He explained that he has developed similar document for every local government area in the state, adding that it will be a charter between him and the people.

The PDP candidate, who described himself as an energy lawyer, said within his first 100 days in office, he would engage the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to review the circumstances that led to the capping and blocking of oil wells in Ndoki land and ensure they are reopened.

“I am aware you have capped and blocked oil wells, thereby depriving you of some benefits due to oil producing communities. Within 100 days in office, I will get the NNPCL to come in here to review and reopen it,” Anosike said.

He added that apart from reopening the capped wells, the federal government would be brought in to explore other hydrocarbon deposits in the area, stressing that the more wells discovered, the more prosperity for the people.

Anosike also said he would bring in Chinese experts to conduct soil tests in Azumini River to ascertain the commercial quantity of silica for glass production, while also engaging the federal government on the construction of the Azumini Sea Port.

He further promised to rebuild the collapsed section of Obohia Road and award contract for the rehabilitation of Ohanku Road within his first 100 days, describing the roads as critical to the overall development of the state.

The PDP flag bearer said his administration would resuscitate Abia Palm, which once employed over 6,000 workers, with a view to meaningfully re-engaging former workers, noting that his welfarist vision is about building people as well as infrastructure.

Speaking, his running mate and Abia PDP Chairman, Elder Amah Abraham, said political parties have disappointed the people but Anosike has come to change the negative narrative and is ready to turn things around.

Also speaking, Abia South PDP Senatorial candidate, Hon. Chinyere Onuoha, described Anosike as a brand new politician committed to fulfilling his promises, assuring that results would be visible within one year.

In his remarks, President General of Ndoki Development Union, Hon. Chisom Henry Nwachukwu, lamented that politicians had deceived and dumped Ndoki people, leaving the area underdeveloped despite its potential.

He said the people’s concern was not campaign money but tangible development, listing roads, Abia Palm and the Azumini Sea Port as critical, needs of the people and declared support for Anosike after listening to him.

President of Council of Chiefs, Ndoki, Hon. Nkem Ogwo, prayed for Anosike’s success and assured him of Ukwa East’s support, while House of Assembly candidate, Comrade Justice Uchenna, urged support for all PDP candidates.

The meeting culminated in the endorsement of Anosike by the Ndoki Development Union as their consensus and sole candidate for governor of Abia State in 2027.