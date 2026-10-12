Scores Killed as Bandits Raid Two Communities in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Reports have claimed that scores of people were, at the weekend killed, when bandits raided two Niger communities, Kokani and Kigbera in Borgu Local Government of the state.

Several houses and shops were razed by the gunmen said to be over 30.

According to reports from the areas, the gunmen wielding guns and matchers stormed the communities in the early hours of Thursday making the villagers to run helter skelter searching for safety.

It was gathered that some food stuff and animal were taken away by the marauders.

The reports added that the communities were among those raided about two months ago during which not less than 500 villagers were abducted and not less than 50 killed. The government then intervened sending a high powered team of security men to rescue those abducted.

THISDAY learnt that because of improvised explosive devices allegedly planted on the roads the rescue efforts were hampered.

Confirming the story to THISDAY the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said four men of the local vigilance group were injured during the invasion.

Abiodun did not confirm any loss of life but said people in the affected villages “ were forced to flee to different locations.”

The confirmation statement made available to THISDAY by Abiodun read:”On 8th October 2026 at about 4.30p.m, a group of armed bandits invaded Kokani and Kigbira villages, under Borgu LGA, set houses ablaze which forced few people in the villages to flee to different locations for safety.

“Report further indicated that four vigilance members were injured during the attack, while joint security teams were later drafted to the scene to restore normalcy.

“Further assessment is ongoing and further development will be communicated please.”