Schools Battle for Honours as Nathaniel Idowu Junior 7s League Begins 

The 2026 Nathaniel Idowu Junior 7s All Secondary Schools Football League began in exciting fashion at the New Maracana Sports Complex in Tolu, Ajegunle, as participating schools showcased their talents in a series of entertaining opening-day fixtures.

From the first whistle, the competition delivered the kind of excitement organisers had hoped for, with goals, drama and impressive performances highlighting the opening round of matches. Young footballers from different schools seized the opportunity to make an early statement in a tournament designed to nurture talent and encourage sporting excellence among students.

Sacred Heart emerged as the biggest winners of the day, producing a dominant display to defeat El Leonora 3-0. Their convincing victory not only earned them maximum points but also placed them at the summit of the early standings, underlining their ambition to contend strongly for the title.

One of the most thrilling contests came between Newland Senior Secondary School and Dorcas Memorial College. The two sides treated spectators to a fascinating six-goal encounter that ended 3-3. Both teams attacked relentlessly and demonstrated remarkable determination throughout the game. Despite creating several opportunities, neither side could find the winning goal in a match that was widely regarded as the standout fixture of the round.

Gracewell Academy, Coker, also enjoyed a successful start to the season, recording a comfortable 2-0 victory over Topfield College. Their disciplined and effective performance ensured they opened their campaign on a positive note and joined the early frontrunners in the competition.

Elsewhere, GIF College secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Doradiem Schools in a closely contested clash. The victory provided a valuable three points and gave the team an encouraging foundation on which to build for the remainder of the tournament.

The league is sponsored by the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, established by Chief Yemi Idowu as part of its commitment to grassroots sports development. Through the initiative, the foundation seeks to create opportunities for young people to discover and develop their talents while balancing academic pursuits with sporting excellence.

Organised by Peakline Sports World Limited under the leadership of its Director-General, McAnthony Anaelechukwu, the competition reflects a shared vision of using school sports as a platform for youth development. Beyond the battle for trophies and honours, the tournament is expected to help identify promising football talents while promoting discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship among participants.

With the opening round producing memorable moments and competitive football, anticipation is already building ahead of Matchday Two as schools continue their quest for glory in what promises to be a highly engaging and rewarding competition.