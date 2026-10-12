Prophet Ugochukwu Predicts Obi’s Victory in 2027, Foresees Violent Transition

Mary Nnah

The Overseer of Immaculate Chapel Ministries (ICM) Global, Prophet Alex Ugochukwu, has predicted that former Anambra State Governor and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, will win the 2027 presidential election “clean and clear.”

The prophecy was contained in a declaration he made on September 30, 2026.

Ugochukwu, a Nigerian cleric based in Canada, said he saw Obi, whom he described as “a man with an open tooth, handsome, tall man in the midst of jubilant Nigerians following an election. Come the 2027 election, Peter Obi will win the election clean and clear.”

According to the cleric, the latest vision is a fulfilment of an earlier revelation in which he saw “a new face” taking a seat, but whose manifestation was delayed.

He cited Habakkuk 2:3, noting that “though the vision tarries, it will surely come to pass.”

While predicting victory for Obi, Ugochukwu warned of a potentially violent transition period.

He said the aftermath of the election could witness widespread unrest and bloodshed, not instigated by Obi himself, but by Nigerians who are unwilling to continue with what he described as corrupt governance.

He claimed that foreign interests would attempt to intervene but would be resisted, describing the period as Nigeria’s “last battle” before the emergence of a ‘New Nigeria’.

The September 30 declaration followed another prophetic message released on September 11, 2026, in which Ugochukwu spoke of an impending “plane crash” involving the Imo State Government and the federal government.

In the vision, he said the Imo State governor was expecting a federal government delegation that failed to arrive, prompting the governor to fly his private jet to Abuja to ascertain what went wrong. During the flight, he said he saw another aircraft attempting to land before a crash occurred.

The cleric, however, clarified that the vision “may not necessarily refer to a physical plane crash.”

According to him, the aircraft could symbolise a political “crash” – a major breakdown, collapse or disruption in relations between the state and the federal government, which he linked to what he termed corrupt communications.

He also warned of another significant crisis that would hit the presidency.

Ugochukwu has been issuing political and national prophecies since 2021 through his ministry, also known as ‘Jesus The High Court Judge’, in Owerri.

His past predictions, widely published by Nigerian online platforms, covered national security, the death of Prophet T.B. Joshua, Pope Francis, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former US President Donald Trump, whom he predicted would not return to the White House after his first term ended on January 20, 2021.

In May 2021, he also warned that “three more jets will go down in Nigeria” and predicted possible bloodshed in Owerri. His latest prophecies come as political activities are intensified ahead of the 2027 general election, with Obi positioning himself as a leading opposition figure against incumbent President Bola Tinubu.