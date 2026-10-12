NPA Moves to Fix Rail, Logistics Gap At Inland Dry Ports

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has moved to address rail connectivity and logistics challenges affecting inland dry ports as part of efforts to integrate the facilities into the nation’s port system and improve cargo movement across the country.

The move followed a meeting between the NPA management, led by its Managing Director, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, and the Executive Director of Dala Inland Dry Port, Mr Ahmad Rabiu, alongside representatives of Funtua Inland Dry Port, at the authority’s corporate headquarters in Marina, Lagos. The engagement came after the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, directed the transfer of operational oversight of inland dry ports to the NPA.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional collaboration, addressing infrastructure constraints and improving operational efficiency across Nigeria’s maritime logistics chain.

Speaking during the meeting, Dantsoho stressed the need to upgrade inland dry port infrastructure and technical capacity to complement ongoing modernisation efforts at the nation’s seaports.

He said the facilities must be equipped to handle increasing cargo volumes and support the broader transformation of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“For our Inland Dry Ports to function at the same velocity as the ongoing modernisation across our seaports, we must proactively upgrade dry port infrastructure and technical capacity,” Dantsoho said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Former Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC), Hassan Bello applauded the transfer of operational oversight to the NPA, expressing appreciation for what he described as a seamless transition.

Bello referenced the gazetted Port Act, which recognises inland dry ports as official ports of origin and destination, while drawing attention to challenges confronting the facilities, particularly inadequate rail connectivity and broader logistics constraints.

Rail access is a critical component of inland dry port operations, as efficient connections to the national rail network can facilitate cargo movement between seaports and inland destinations, potentially reducing pressure on road transport and lowering logistics costs.