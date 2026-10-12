  • Monday, 12th October, 2026

Man-of-the-Match Iheanacho Scores 12th Goal in 10 Games in Turkey

Nigeria | 1 minute ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Kelechi ‘Senior Man’ Iheanacho continued from where he stopped before the September International break as he drew his Turkish second-tier League outfit, Bursaspor level with Mardin 1969 on Sunday evening.

Iheanacho who was voted Man-of-the-Match has now scored 12 goals in 10 matches since leaving Celtic to join the Turkish team last summer.

The equaliser from the former Sevilla front man was however not enough to save Bursaspor as they conceded late in added time to be denied a share of the spoil. Zdravko Dimitrov found the net to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory for the visitors.

The goal in the 81st minute yesterday by the Super Eagles returnee, was a follow up to his strike in Nigeria’s 3-3 draw with Russia in an international friendly last week.

Iheanacho has now scored in 10 consecutive matches for club and country. He’s the only African with such feat in Europe at the moment!

Iheanacho was rated highest personal score of 8.3 points by Sofascore.

His 17 goals scored in the 2026–27 campaign, Bursaspor have relied heavily on the influence of Iheanacho, who has contributed to 82.4 per cent of their goals.

Bursaspor are second in the standings with 19 points from nine matches, three points behind leaders Kayserispor.

RESULTS 

PREMIER LEAGUE

Cry’Palace 3-1 Nottingham 

Hull 2-2 Everton 

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EUROMATCH NPFL 

Katsina Utd 4-2 Enyimba 

Ranchers 0-0 N’Tornadoes

Ikorodu City 2-0 Kwara Utd

W’Wolves 3-1 Inter Lagos

Nasarawa 2-0 Doma Utd

Barau 2-2  Rangers Int’l

Abia War 0-0 Rivers Utd 

Sporting Lagos 2-1 Insurance 

Plateau  Utd 4-0  Kano Pillars

Kun Khalifat 2-0 Shooting 

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