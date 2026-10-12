Ijaw Leader Calls for Value Rebirth to Tackle Nigeria’s Devt Crisis

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Dr. Joseph Ambakederemo, has called on Nigerians to embrace integrity, accountability and responsible citizenship, saying the country’s development depends on the values guiding its leaders and citizens.

Ambakederemo made the call at the weekend during the launch of Egedegbe’s book: ‘Value Rebirth: The Pathway to an Egalitarian Society’, held alongside the author’s 60th birthday celebration.

He said the occasion offered an opportunity to reflect on the challenges confronting Nigeria and the need to translate the country’s abundant human and natural resources into sustainable development.

According to him, the book challenges Nigerians to examine how their values influence the management and distribution of national resources, arguing that economic potential alone cannot guarantee prosperity without ethical leadership, responsible citizenship and strong institutions.

“Value Rebirth is more than a book. It is a call to national awakening and transformation,” Ambakederemo said.

He observed that leadership plays a critical role in shaping the moral climate of any society, explaining that integrity, transparency, accountability and service could strengthen institutions and restore public confidence in governance.

Conversely, he warned that compromised values could encourage corruption, inequality, injustice and declining public trust.

Ambakederemo, however, stressed that the responsibility for rebuilding societal values should not rest solely on the government and political leaders.

He urged parents to raise children with good character, teachers to educate with purpose, professionals to uphold ethical standards and citizens to demand accountability. He also called for young people to be equipped with the values and skills required to contribute meaningfully to society.

The Ijaw leader said education must go beyond academic achievement to cultivating character, civic responsibility and a commitment to service, noting that the future of an egalitarian society would depend largely on the values of the next generation.

Ambakederemo described an egalitarian society as one in which justice is predictable, opportunities are accessible, and every individual is treated with dignity.

Achieving such a society, he said, would require deliberate action, ethical leadership, strong institutions and collective responsibility rather than the mere identification of national problems.

Ambakederemo also challenged participants at the event to take the book’s message beyond the launch ceremony by reading it, discussing its ideas and applying its principles in their homes, schools, churches, workplaces, communities and public institutions.

“Nigeria does not lack potential. What we need is the courage and discipline to convert potential into sustainable progress,” he said.

Reflecting on Egedegbe’s milestone, Ambakederemo said the decision to mark 60 years of life with a book addressing national development gave the celebration added significance.

He described the publication as the author’s contribution to the continuing conversation about the kind of Nigeria citizens want and the collective effort required to build a fairer society.

The book examines the relationship among values, leadership, corruption, institutional reform, education and economic justice, advancing the argument that sustainable development requires both responsible individuals and institutions that promote fairness and accountability.

Ambakederemo congratulated Egedegbe on his 60th birthday and commended him for contributing to the national discourse through the publication.

He expressed hope that the book would inspire Nigerians to uphold integrity, promote justice and build institutions that expand opportunities and protect human dignity.

The celebration brought together two milestones, the author’s 60th birthday and the launch of a book that places moral renewal at the centre of the quest for national development.