Galaxy Backbone Moves to Digitalise More MDAs from Current 30

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, has expressed the company’s plan to increase the number of digitalised Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government from the current 30.

Adeyanju made the disclosure at a breakfast engagement meeting with GBB customers organised to celebrate and commemorate customer service week 2026, with the theme: “Going the Extra Mile” on Friday in Àbuja.

Commenting on GBB’s achievements and what they hope to achieve going forward, he said, “We have gone quite far. So even with the last head of service, Mrs. Didi, Esther Watson-Jack, we are able to digitalise no less than over 30 MDAs that actually moved to one government platform and are now using our platform to approve documents, memos and basically ensuring that we have less paper.

“So, we are also saving government a lot of money because less paper is being used, less trees can fall and then you have a lot of cost savings from that.

“Moving forward, like I said, we want to continue to improve our services. We want to increase adoption of the paperless service and we want to continue to satisfy our customers and extend our tentacles to some of the places where we don’t currently have a presence.”

He added that GBB was involved in the digital transformation of the federal government, moving from the paperless workflows to an automated workflow, adding that the company is working with basically all the MDAs to ensure that digitalisation is not just something on paper, but something that would improve the efficiency of government, improve transparency and improve the effectiveness of civil servants as well.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, Customer Centricity and Marketing, GBB, Olusegun Olulade who was represented by the Group Head, Human Resources, Mr. Olugbenga Omoniyi, said at Galaxy Backbone, customer centricity is not simply a phrase uses during customer service week, but one of its core values and a fundamental part of what it represents as an organisation.

In her presentation, the Head, Marketing and Business Intelligence, Ifeatu Anafulu, said, “Our mission is to deliver secure, scalable, innovative digital solutions that empower government and businesses

“Digital transformation is not just at the center here in Abuja, but also including the sub-nationals in our mission to become the digital transformation partner of the country. One of the ways that we achieve this, the thing that makes us unique, is our GBV advantage.”