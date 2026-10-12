Franck Muller Boss Deepens Engagement with Luxury Watch Collectors

Ejiofor Alike

The Chief Executive Officer of Franck Muller, Mr. Nicholas Rudaz, has appealed to the Nigerian luxury community to embrace Franck Muller luxury wrist watches for the strong individual identity it confered on its users.

Rudaz made this appeal weekend during his first official visit to Nigeria that enabled him to participate in a multi-day programme that was hosted by Polo Luxury across Lagos State and Abuja.

He said that Nigeria was an important market in the African luxury conversation, adding that the visit provided an opportunity to engage directly with collectors and clients rather than experiencing the market only from a distance.

“Franck Muller has built its identity around technical ingenuity combined with an unconventional approach to design. The maison is recognised for complicated movements, distinctive cases, expressive numerals and bold use of colour.

“Its philosophy has never been simply to follow established conventions,” Rudaz said.

He explained that Franck Muller was known as the “Master of Complications” as its expressions reflected the maison’s history of developing highly complicated mechanical watches.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer of Polo Limited, Mr. John Obayuwana, said that Rudaz’s visit was a significant moment in Polo’s relationship with Franck Muller and created rare direct access between the maison’s leadership and Nigerian collectors.

He added that the visit also reinforced Polo’s strategic role in connecting Nigeria’s luxury community with leading international maisons.