  • Monday, 12th October, 2026

Firm Empowers Teachers, Students to Leverage AI Responsibly

Business | 1 second ago

Emma Okonji

Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and its Education District III

office, has concluded its inaugural AI4Learning Initiative, a practical education programme designed to help teachers and students understand and leverage Artificial Intelligence for learning, teaching and everyday life.

Speaking on the initiative, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited, Fiyinfoluwa Olorunsola, said: “AI4Learning reflects our belief that technology creates greater impact when people have the

knowledge and confidence to use it well. We want teachers and students to embrace AI, explore its possibilities and understand its limitations, while developing the judgement to use it effectively in teaching and learning. AI is here to stay, and the earlier we equip our teachers and young people to engage with it confidently, the better prepared they will be for the future. AI gives you possibilities; you provide the judgement.”

Vice Principal, Victoria Island Senior Secondary School, Ms. Regina Iton, said: “The opportunity to expose our teachers and students to practical applications of AI is very valuable. As educators, we have a responsibility to help our students understand the technologies shaping their world, while ensuring they learn to use them responsibly and productively.”

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