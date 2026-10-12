Customs Reforms Boost Support For Tinubu’s Second Term, Says RMGN

The Revenue Monitoring Group of Nigeria (RMGN) has commended the far-reaching reforms being implemented by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) under Comptroller-General Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, saying the reforms have significantly strengthened stakeholders’ support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term bid.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Ifeanyi Duruaku, and Secretary-General, Comrade Tor Lumun, the Group said the reforms have made operations at Nigeria’s ports and borders more efficient, transparent and profitable for businesses.

According to RMGN, improvements in customs processes have reduced clearance delays, eased the movement of legitimate trade and created a more predictable environment for importers, exporters, manufacturers and freight forwarders.

“These gains have reinforced stakeholders’ confidence in the administration’s economic agenda and its efforts to improve trade facilitation and public revenue collection,” the statement noted.

The Group said the NCS reforms demonstrate how more effective port and border operations can support commerce, strengthen the business climate and contribute directly to national development.

RMGN added that stakeholders who have benefited from the improved operating environment are now more inclined to work tirelessly for the continuity of the reforms, including supporting President Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

It described the sustenance of the reforms as critical to consolidating progress in the customs sector and building on the gains recorded so far.

The Group further commended the Comptroller-General and the entire NCS team for driving reforms that have improved efficiency, facilitated legitimate trade, strengthened revenue collection and enhanced cooperation with stakeholders.

“Their efforts reflect a commitment to making customs processes more responsive to the needs of businesses and the wider economy,” RMGN stated.

RMGN also applauded the dedication and professionalism of Customs officers and staff across the country for putting the reforms into practice, noting that the progress achieved is a testament to the Comptroller-General’s leadership and the collective effort of the Service.

The Group urged the NCS to sustain the momentum by addressing remaining challenges at the ports and borders, deepening transparency, and ensuring that the benefits of reform are felt across the entire trade value chain.