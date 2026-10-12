CDS Calls for Sustained Investment in Indigenous Space Technology

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has called for sustained investment in indigenous space technology, research and innovation to strengthen national security and enhance the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The CDS made the call at the inaugural Defence Space Administration (DSA) Day celebration, under the theme, ‘Space Power and National Security.’

According to a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the CDS commended the DSA for its achievements, particularly the launch of DelSat-1, the establishment of geospatial intelligence infrastructure, the deployment of a Modular Earth Observation Outpost at the Headquarters of Operation HADIN KAI, and the commencement of academic activities at the Defence Space School in Orogun.

He charged the administration to strengthen indigenous research and development, improve the reliability and security of space-based products, and deepen their integration into joint and inter-agency military operations to address emerging security challenges.

The CDS further underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration among the Armed Forces, academic institutions, industries and relevant national agencies to accelerate indigenous innovation and expand Nigeria’s capacity to harness space technology for defence and national development.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Major General Philip Ilodibia, emphasised the need for stronger synergy among the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force to enhance joint operational effectiveness.

He also called for sustained collaboration with the National Space Research and Development Agency, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited and other stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s space capabilities in support of national security and development.