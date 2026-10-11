GBB Promises to Increase Numbers of Digitalised MDA’s from Current 30, Says Adeyanju

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, has disclosed that with 30 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) digitalised, going forward GBB is going to digitalise more MDA’s.

Prof. Adeyanju made the disclosure at a breakfast engagement with GBB customers organised to celebrate and commemorate customer service week 2026, with the theme: “Going the Extra Mile” on Friday in Àbuja

Prof. Adeyanju speaking on GBB’s achievements and what they hope to achieve going forward he said , “We’ve gone quite far. So even with the last head of service, Mrs. Didi, Esther Watson-Jack, we are able to digitalize no less than over 30 MDAs that actually moved to one government platform and are now using our platform to approve documents, memos and basically ensuring that we have less paper. So we’re also saving government a lot of money because less paper is being used, less trees can fall and then you have a lot of cost savings from that.

“Moving forward, like I said, we want to continue to improve our services. We want to increase adoption of the paperless service and we want to continue to satisfy our customers and extend our tentacles to some of the places where we don’t currently have a presence.”

Speaking earlier he said, “We’re involved in the digital transformation of the federal government, moving from the paperless workflows to an automated workflow. We are working with basically all the ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that digital is not just something on paper. It’s something that would improve the efficiency of government, improve transparency and improve the effectiveness of our civil servants as well.

In his response to a complaint by Head ICT/Marketing and Business Development National Power Training Institute of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Oregbefon, who said, “I must commend GBB for the quality of service they’re providing but I must also urge them to improve on their response to customers complaints by not just telling us, we’ll fix the issue but stating the exact time it will take.

Prof. Adeyanju said, “Don’t get tired because there are times where you have multiple escalations. The people that report first are the ones that get attended to. Not because others were not attended to, but it might take a bit more time.

“Please don’t get tired of calling. Don’t get tired of escalating issues when there are issues.” This was his response to .

Earlier in his speech he said, “at Galaxy, we believe our customers are much more than the organisations we serve. You are the reason we keep pushing, improving and sometimes working long after the normal working day should have ended. And if we’re being honest, there have been quite a few of those days.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, Customer Centricity and Marketing, GBB, Olusegun Olulade who was represented by the Group Head Human Resource, Mr. Olugbenga Omoniyi , said “At Galaxy Backbone, customer centricity is not simply a phrase we use during Customer Service Week. It is one of our core values and a fundamental part of who we are as an organisation. It reminds us that technology, infrastructure and digital solutions only have meaning when they solve real problems and create real value for the people and organisations we serve.”

In her presentation the Head Marketing and Business Intelligence, Ifeatu Anafulu, said, “Our mission is to deliver secure, scalable, innovative digital solutions that empower government and businesses

“Digital transformation is not just at the center here in Abuja, but also including the sub-nationals in our mission to become the digital transformation partner of the country. One of the ways that we achieve this, the thing that makes us unique, is our GBV advantage.”

she added